“And then I think that just helps for your future so much more. And I like what he does. I think all of his players respect him a lot and his players like being coached by him, and I think I saw that at practice and I enjoyed that too.”

“I really enjoyed practice,” Sunram said. “I liked how Coach Fuchs does a thing where he has three groups going at one time almost all the time. I think that's big if I would go there. I don't just get thrown into it right away and I don't know what I'm doing. You develop in that third group maybe right away and just start learning a little bit at a time.

He got to see the team go through spring football practice. He liked how the practice is designed to get the linemen several reps.

The offensive lineman from North Dakota is in the middle of a busy spring schedule and experienced different areas of the Kansas program he did not see on his first trip.

After watching practice Sunram had an opportunity to visit with Fuchs and go into more detail about the offensive line.

“It was nice to just sit down and have one-on-one time and just listen to what he does and why he does it,” he said. “He showed us some clips that his stuff works in the NFL. He's not just doing it to do it. He's telling us his sack records and I think it's pretty cool what he does, and it'd be pretty cool to be a part of.”

The Jayhawks were going through their seventh practice of the spring and returning from spring break. Sunram noticed the energy from the team coming off a week break. He talked about what stood out on the visit.

“Definitely the practice vibes caught my attention,” he said. “After coming off spring break, it seemed like they were still pretty energized and they were out there to be better and get better. So that was one thing that surprised me. And then the other thing is just how the campus is and I think that's pretty cool just to see the history there and then just all the old buildings and how they've rebuilt them or refinished them to make them look good.”

Sunram is using the spring to visit several schools on his list. He told Jayhawk Slant he visited Minnesota in January and Miami (FL) two weeks ago. He will visit Kansas State on Thursday and Nebraska on Saturday.

“These visits are really important because you get that one-on-one time,” he said. “All those game day visits are fun, just to see the game, but you don't get much time to really sit down and talk and see what you really want. A big thing I've been doing now after visits, I've written down the pros and cons of the visits and that'll help me remember things I maybe don't remember off the top of my head. That will help me when I start narrowing down my list.”