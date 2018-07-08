For most of the spring, it was thought that the NBA would be changing Draft rules so that players could go directly to the league out of high school and that the class of 2020 would be the first that was impacted. Now, it looks like that change won't happen until at least 2021. However, with the end of one and done looming in the near future, should the top programs who have relied on one and done talent start changing their recruiting strategy? As usual, national analysts Eric Bossi and Corey Evans have Rival Views.

When I was out and about at tournaments during the April live period, many coaches at high level programs told me that they weren't investing much time recruiting top 10-15 type players because they figured they were bound for the NBA. Many of 2020's top players even made it clear that they would be inclined to enter the Draft. Now, they are all going to have to go to college -- or perhaps overseas or prep school for a year if they don't want to be a student -- and it puts coaches in an interesting position.

Are John Calipari, Mike Krzyzewski, Bill Self and other coaches who have had several one-and-dones going to stop chasing one-and-dones from the 2020 class? No. But, I think it might be a good idea to take a look into making a bit of a change to the recruiting process. It's one thing to replace three or four pros who leave after one year with another three or four pros. But, if I've learned anything since the option of going straight to the NBA started to become a possibility it's that in the first year kids can do it, more than should are going to enter the Draft.

In fact, I wouldn't be surprised to see anywhere 15-20 players look to enter the Draft from the class of 2021 if they can do it. So, to prepare for that I think it would be wise to mix in a few more priorities from the 15-50 range of the rankings then those top tier elite guys. Yes, the best programs will still be first in line for the top talent that does go to school for a year or longer from the class of 2021. But, I'd be willing to bet that the schools who have players that ranked in that 15-50 range in 2020 will have much better sophomores for the 2021-22 season than those who have replenish several players with top 20-30 type kids will have freshman.

It doesn't have to be radical, but I think any staff worth their salt is taking a look at switching things up for 2020 and beyond. It's never too early to prepare.