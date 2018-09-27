We are in the thick of official visit season for the class of 2019 and with multiple programs hosting major recruiting weekends, many of the undecided five-stars are on the road. So, which five-star prospect's visit is the most crucial to a host school hosting them this weekend? As usual national basketball analysts Eric Bossi and Corey Evans have Rival views.

This weekend, Kansas holds its annual Late Night in the Phog event. "Late Night" is one of the most well-known recruiting events in the country and Bill Self and the Jayhawks always pack a crowd of big-time visitors. This year is no exception, as the likes of

James Wiseman,Cassius Stanley,R.J. Hampton and N'Faly Dante will be on hand to watch festivities that will include a performance from rapper 2 Chainz. However, I don't know that any visit is more crucial than that of five-star power forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

A native of Kansas City who is playing his senior year at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG, JRE has been a focal point of Kansas' 2019 recruiting efforts for going on four years now. His game is a match for the way Kansas plays and the Jayhawks are likely going to need to replace current junior

Dedric Lawson next season. That Robinson-Earl has ties to the program only intensifies things a little. Over the past few weeks he's seen Notre Dame, Villanova and North Carolina and will still visit Arizona. But, Kansas remains the program he's been around the most and they have a huge opportunity to move towards closing on an extremely important recruit when they host him this weekend.