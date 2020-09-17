JayhawkSlant - Rivals Rankings Week: Five biggest movers in 2022 Rivals150 update

The Rivals150 for the class of 2022 has been updated after the summer. As usual, the summer between players sophomore and junior seasons produced lots of movement. Here is a look at the five biggest movers in the new rankings

SG Cason Wallace – up 74 spots

Arguably the player of the summer, the combo guard from the Dallas area was the talk of the grassroots circuit. An intense two-way competitor who plays with athleticism and skill, Wallace did any and everything that could have been asked of him. He makes pull-up jumpers, attacks the rim, passes with tremendous vision and just keeps getting better each time out.

He’s turning into a major target with offers from Auburn, Baylor, Creighton, DePaul, Illinois, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech and Texas A&M.

The Thompson Twins – up 70 and 69 spots

What a summer for the California transplants making big noise down in the state of Florida. Ausar and Amen Thompson are both 6-foot-6, big-time athletes and more than capable playmakers. Ausar ranks slightly below his brother, but gets bragging rights for making the biggest move of the duo. He’s a slasher who can also handle the ball. Amen is a big- time passer with elite body control. Arizona, Florida, Florida State, Kansas and LSU have offered this month alone.

F Isaac Traudt – up 58 spots

Ever since we profiled Traudt in the early spring during our “Hello my name is” series, all the skilled combo forward has done is get better and better. A slender forward, Traudt shoots with deep range, can create for himself off the dribble, has post game and is capable of playing in up and down or more controlled settings. Kansas State was his first high-major offer back in April, since then he’s added nearly 15 more with the most recent coming from Oregon.

SF Jaylen Martin – up 31 spots

Another perimeter player from the Sunshine State, Martin put up one big outing after another while playing for the Showtime Ballers. Though he puts up big scoring numbers, the 6-foot-6 wing is pretty efficient in the way he operates and does a great job of mixing skill and athleticism. Georgetown, Ole Miss, TCU and USF are among his early offers.

SF Kendall Campbell – up 25 spots