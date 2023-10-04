POINT GUARD

NOTABLE: Jamari Phillips The 6-foot-3 Arizona commit continues his ascension in the Rivals150, this time jumping from No. 45 overall to No. 37 in the latest reboot. Phillips has been a consistent scoring threat all summer and capped things off at the Nike Peach Jam by averaging 14.5 points in just 22 minutes a game. Phillips' ability to slash and finish in the lane grew by leaps and bounds this summer and as a result made him an even tougher defensive assignment for the opposition and a stronger long-term prospect at the next level.

SHOOTING GUARD

TOP DOG: Dylan Harper No surprise here. The 6-foot-5 scoring guard capped off the summer finishing No. 2 overall in scoring at the Nike Peach Jam, averaging 21.2 points a game and shooting 52.1% from the field while leading Renaissance to the Final Four. Harper proved that he could fit into a role while running with the U19 National Team, where he averaged 9.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and three assists a game at the 2023 FIBA Men's U19 World Cup. His ability to adapt and produce gives him the nod at the top. *****

NOTABLE: VJ Edgecombe Good luck finding a more accomplished prospect in the class over the last year. Edgecombe received his first college offer in August of last year and has been on a tear ever since, winning Player of the Year in the NIBC, the country’s toughest high school league. He also was named MVP of the adidas Eurocamp and a NBPA Top 100 Camp all-star. As a result, he’s reaping the benefits of that dominance with a steep climb from No. 25 to No. 5 overall in the Rivals150, with upcoming visits to Baylor, Duke and Alabama. Kentucky was the latest school to offer Edgecombe.

SMALL FORWARD

TOP DOG: Cooper Flagg The No. 1 overall prospect in the Rivals150 was the most talked about prospect of the summer, bar none. And rightfully so; his dominance in the Nike E16 was mind-boggling to say the least. He averaged 25.4 points, 13 rebounds, 6.9 blocks and 5.7 assists a game at the Nike Peach Jam and dominated everything from the Slam Summer Classic to the NBPA Top 100 Camp. Flagg recently canceled his visit to Kansas after taking an official to Connecticut. As it stands, the 6-foot-8 prospect will take his only other visit to Duke for its Countdown to Craziness event on Oct. 20. *****

NOTABLE: Isaiah Evans Evans jumped 13 spots to No. 17 overall in the Rivals150 after a strong summer on the Nike EYBL, where he used his versatility and length to consistently dominate the competition. At 6-foot-6, Evans has a 6-foot-10 wingspan with marksman-like ability on the perimeter and great instincts as a playmaker. As a result, and likely because he’s Duke-bound, he’s drawn comparisons to former Blue Devils star and current New Orleans Pelicans standout Brandon Ingram.

POWER FORWARD

TOP DOG: Airious Bailey By now, we know that Bailey is Rutgers' highest-ranked commit of all time, but over the last four months he’s been consistently showcasing why most experts feel his best basketball is ahead of him. At 6-foot-9, Bailey is arguably the most versatile and fluid prospect in the class and seems to be increasingly growing his killer instinct. Bailey checks in at No. 2 overall in the Rivals150, but he has his sights set on the top spot.

NOTABLE: Aiden Sherell Sherell climbed eight spots to No. 18 overall in the Rivals150, due in large part to his versatility. At 6-foot-10, Sherell showcased his ability as a three-level scorer all summer running with Vegas Elite, where he averaged 13.5 points a game. Last month, he committed to Alabama and should thrive in Nate Oats’ fast-paced system, where Sherell will be able to exploit matchup advantages in the paint and on the perimeter.

CENTER

TOP DOG: Flory Bidunga The Kansas commit had to earn his No. 1 status at the position this summer with a few other bigs on his heels. But, in the end, the 6-foot-9 bouncy athlete was too productive and too consistent to catch. Bidunga, who checks in at No. 6 overall in the Rivals150, thrives as a gifted rebounder and shot blocker who finishes plays with authority through contact. He's a perfect fit for Bill Self’s system and the Big 12.

