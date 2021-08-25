Rivals Rankings Week: Notable moves in new 2022 Rivals150

The refreshed Rivals150 for the class of 2022 is here and there were no shortage of massive moves. Guard Shaedon Sharpe’s ascension to the top spot is the most notable headline, but there’s plenty more to discuss. Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy takes a look at five of the more notable movers in this round of rankings.

1. THE NEW TOP DOG: Shaedon Sharpe

Shaedon Sharpe (https://azcentral.com)

WHY HE MOVED UP: When No. 1 overall prospect Jalen Duren and the player ranked just below him, Emoni Bates, reclassified to 2021, the search for a No. 1 began. Sharpe simply did the most to seize the top spot this summer. After making a jump into the top 10 last update, the UPlay Canada guard was the consistent high-level prospect this summer and seems to have a surefire NBA future. Sharpe averaged 24 points, 6.6 rebounds and three assists during the final week of Peach Jam, putting an exclamation point on a massive grassroots season. He boasts a tight handle, a quick jumper and defends relatively well positionally. But it’s his explosiveness and ability to get to the bucket that makes him special. WHERE HE’S GOING: The picture of Sharpe’s recruitment is still a bit blurry. Kentucky is heavily involved. The NBA G League is also kicking the tires. Arizona, Oklahoma State and Kansas are also in the mix.

*****

2. RANKINGS DEBUT: Brendan Hausen

WHY HE MOVED UP: No one debuted higher than Hausen, who went from unranked to the No. 39 player in the country. He made his mark playing for Team Griffin on the Nike EYBL circuit, where he showed off an incredibly well-rounded offensive skill set that includes creating off the dribble and filling it up from range. Hausen will need to progress as a defender, but he has the potential to rise even higher than his current ranking. WHERE HE’S GOING: Villanova is a major player here. So are schools such as Arizona State, Virginia Tech, Creighton and Oregon. His recruitment will become a bit more clear when he narrows his list in September.

*****

3. THE STOCK RISER: Yohan Traore

WHY HE MOVED UP: Traoe’s significant rise continued in the most recent rankings refresh. After going from unranked to No. 64 in May, the 6-foot-11 Dream Vision star now sits at No. 4 in the Rivals150, thanks to a massive summer effort on the adidas 3SSB circuit that saw him run the floor with the speed and grace of a much smaller prospect. His offensive versatility is remarkable and he can be an enforcer in the paint, but he also has the quickness and ball-handling ability to create matchup issues on the perimeter. WHERE HE’S GOING: Texas has long been involved with Traore and remains a threat. Recent offers from Gonzaga and Memphis may also impact his recruitment. Kansas, UCLA and Michigan round out the periphery of his recruitment.

*****

4. NEW TO THE TOP FIVE: Kyle Flipowski

WHY HE MOVED UP: Flipowski made a major jump up the rankings for a second consecutive time, this time finding his way from No. 48 all the way to No. 5. The strong and versatile Flipowski looked like a top five prospect all summer, despite being forced to miss the second week of the EYBL Peach Jam because of Covid-19 protocols. A wildly gifted passer, Flipowski also knows how to use his body to stuff a box score by both scoring inside and routinely posting double-digit rebound totals. He also shoots it relatively well from the outside and takes great pride in that part of his game. His versatility and brute strength are his greatest resources. WHERE HE’S GOING: Flipowski is committed to Duke.

*****

TOP COMMITTED PROSPECT: Amari Bailey