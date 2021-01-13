JayhawkSlant - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2022 rankings

The 2022 Rivals150 has been revealed and there were no shortage of moves. And while putting the list together was a bit more complicated in the age of COVID-19 shutdowns, prospects were still able to showcase their games and make moves up the rankings. Below, Rivals.com has a look at four of the most notable movers in the update.

Sharpe has developed into an efficient scorer and can get buckets at all three levels. He possesses an impressive length and a knack for getting to the basket. Still, it’s the way he’s been shooting the ball and defending as of late that has him looking like a more complete prospect.

Sharpe has recently earned offers from schools such as Kansas and Kentucky, so it wasn’t just Rivals that took note of his progress. He jumped from No. 90 to No. 20 in this update and added a star to his name after fellow national analyst Dan McDonald was struck by his massive improvement.

A newcomer to both the United States and the Rivals150, Bona arrived from Turkey in the fall. Early returns on his game are extremely positive. A prospect with massive upside, Bona has been playing with California's Prolific Prep and has shown the ability to impact the game by scoring, rebounding and changing shots against top-flight competition. The 6-foot-10 center will become even more of a force as he adds muscle. His athleticism makes him beyond intriguing. He’s yet to land a major offer but that will come in time.

Clark has burst into the national top 10 by continuing to score in bunches while turning into a more complete player from a passing and ball-handling standpoint. A Kentucky commit, Clark was highly rated even before this update but it’s been impressive to watch him fine-tune aspects of his game that don’t always show up in the stat sheet. His five-spot jump may not seem like much, but climbing in the rankings is incredibly difficult when you get near the top.

Dillon Mitchell - From No. 149 to No. 114