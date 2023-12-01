This week’s Rivals Roundtable explores the early stages of the college basketball season, as national analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan discuss three topics that address what has unfolded on the floor so far. Below, they dive into questions surrounding struggling squads, thriving transfers and their favorite players to watch. *****

WHICH OFFSEASON TRANSFER LOOKS TO HAVE BENEFITED MOST FROM HIS CHANGE IN SCENERY?

Advertisement

El Ellis (AP Images)

“It’s nice to see Indiana sophomore Kel'el Ware looking more like the player we expected to see when we ranked him as a five-star before he signed with Oregon as a member of the 2022 class. His play as a Hoosier has reintroduced him to the world, and now the 7-footer is climbing up draft boards. Yahoo Sports has him projected as the No. 16 pick, while ESPN has him sitting at No. 22.. He always had the tools to be a pro, but he is visibly more motivated and engaged playing for Mike Woodson, whose coaching style seems to jive with Ware’s demeanor. Last year’s up-and-down season at Oregon seems like ancient history already.” – Cassidy “After watching El Ellis on Wednesday night against Duke, I’m going to go with him. He looks free and relaxed, and that will continue to translate into production for Arkanss head coach Eric Musselman and his staff. Ellis has always been a gifted scorer, but with Layden Blocker and Tramon Mark taking defensive attention away, I expect that he’s just scratching the surface of his impact.” - Jordan

*****

WHICH PRESEASON TOP 10 TEAM ARE YOU MOST CONCERNED ABOUT DUE TO EARLY-SEASON STRUGGLES?

A.J. Hoggard (AP Images)

“It’s gotta be Michigan State, based on preseason ranking, right? The Spartans opened the year as the No. 4 in the country and, among other issues, they haven’t gotten what they expected out of a talented freshman class en route to a clunky 4-3 start. The fact that they seem to be without a reliable 3-point threat and struggle to rebound the ball in most games has also been troubling. The opening-night loss to James Madison wasn’t super alarming on its own, but the long-range shooting and rebounding inconsistencies raise flags for me. Yes, it’s a young bunch. Yes, Tom Izzo teams always seem to peak at the right time, so part of me expects this paragraph to be thrown back in my face come March. Still, if the Spartans are going to round into something resembling a top-five squad by the time winter gives way to spring, they’ll need rapid development from a number of guys, including freshman Xavier Booker and a return to form for veteran A.J. Hoggard.” - Cassidy “Duke. The Blue Devils looked out of sync and lacked toughness against Arkansas, but the game before that they came out flat against Southern Indiana, too. Tyrese Proctor seems to have taken a step back shooting and they don’t rebound well. A lot was made about their guard rotation, but in the two losses this season they’ve been outplayed. I have confidence that Jon Scheyer will right that ship but, at this point, Duke is low-hanging fruit for this topic.” - Jordan

*****

WHICH PLAYER HAVE YOU PERSONALLY ENJOYED WATCHING THE MOST SO FAR THIS SEASON?

Hunter Dickinson (AP Images)