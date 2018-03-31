Eric Bossi: I will take Devonté Graham of Kansas here. His transformation from one-time unknown Appalachian State commitment to top 50 prospect and now first-team All-American has been incredible to watch. I'm sure it's quite inspiring to other young players out there who feel like they have been a bit overlooked, and it should be because Graham is an incredible story. But this is about who is going to come up big in a critical moment and what I've seen from Graham throughout his career in Lawrence tells me he's the guy. Now that it's Final Four time, I think Graham is due for a big weekend and if he can play the way he did during the heart of Big 12 Conference play then I think Kansas will cut down the nets.

Corey Evans: How can it not be Jalen Brunson? There is not one player in America more ready for it than the Villanova sensation. Brunson didn’t just find magic in a bottle this year but rather it has been the story of his life. Never one to wow you with tremendous athleticism, Brunson’s game has been built on a rock-solid foundation of wits and fundamentals. A five-star prospect out of high school, Brunson was a catalyst for his Stevenson High team’s run to a state title his senior year and was also the face of the well-known Mac Irvin Fire program. His progressions throughout the years should come as no surprise thanks to his upbringing as the son of former NBA journeyman Rick Brunson and finding the ideal landing spot under Jay Wright, a guard-mentoring savant, only bettered his chances of success.

Dan McDonald: This is the easiest question to answer. Devonte Graham always seems to make the big play for Kansas. He always did it when he was in high school and prep school. I don't know if Kansas will be in a position where he'll have the opportunity to make a clutch play, but if it is, I feel very confident he'll make it.