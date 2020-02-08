News More News
2020-02-08 basketball

Road Warriors: No. 3 KU rolls past TCU, 60-46; Self collects with No. 700

Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
Editor
@JayhawkSlant

Behind a dominating performance of 20 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks by Udoka Azubuike, No. 3 Kansas defeated TCU in Fort Worth, 60-46 on Saturday afternoon. No. 3 Kansas (20-3; 9-1) continued...

