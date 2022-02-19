Road Warriors: No. 6 Kansas takes down WVU, 71-58

It certainly wasn’t a must-win game, but No. 6 Kansas (22-4; 11-2) needed to find a way to emerge victorious at West Virginia on Saturday night. For Bill Self and the Jayhawks: Mission accomplished.

Behind three double-digit scorers, Ochai Agbaji (23), David McCormack (19), and Jalen Wilson (10), Kansas took a big step forward in winning another Big 12 regular-season championship by defeating West Virginia, 71-58.

However, minutes after the game, it was Joseph Yesufu that Self talked about while addressing the media following KU’s 13-point victory.

“I thought he played great,” said Self on Saturday night. “Great energy and he really guarded. That steal he made was big and also, he got a rebound and a pushout that was about as good as defensive rebound a little guard can make. I thought he played great and I was really happy to see it.

“We needed it,” he added. “Jaun (Dajuan Harris) was cramping a little bit, at least that’s what they told me. We needed every minute.”

Make no mistake about it: Agbaji, McCormack, and Wilson were the stars of the show in Morgantown. Agbaji, in 36 minutes, hit 8-of-15 field goals, 3-of-6 shots from behind the arc, and was 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. He also pulled down three rebounds and dished out one assist.

McCormack, in 25 minutes of action, was 7-of-12 from the field, 5-of-7 from the free-throw line, and pulled down 11 rebounds. Of his 11 rebounds, five came on the offensive end of the court.

Wilson, who was just 1-of-5 from the field, but 8-of-9 from the free-throw line, also pulled down 11 rebounds and was credited with one steal in 35 minutes of action.

Christian Braun, who scored nine points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field and hit 1-of-2 free-throws, pulled down 11 rebounds as well, but also committed five turnovers.

On a night when Kansas led for 35:58, it was Yesufu that made some of the biggest plays of the game for Self’s squad. With West Virginia making a run midway through the second half, Yesufu, with KU leading by just three points, stole the inbounds pass and scored a basket, which increased KU’s lead over WVU to five points, 48-43.

Leading by six points with 8:13 left in the game, a second-chance scoring opportunity by McCormack put Kansas up by eight points, 56-48. Following a missed jumper by Malik Curry, McCormack, once again, scored under the basket for the Jayhawks, which saw their lead over WVU increase to 10 points.

West Virginia, on a number of occasions, pulled to within nine points of Kansas but would get no closer. Leading by nine points with 2:04 left in the game, McCormack officially put the game on ice with a dunk on a feed from Braun.

On the next trip down the court, Wilson drilled a jumper, and Kansas, as the final seconds ticked off the clock, emerged victorious, 71-58.

Offensively, Kansas shot 48% from the field, 82% from the free-throw line, and dominated the glass, 49-32. The Jayhawks dominated the points in the paint, 40-12, and scored 14 fastbreak points to six by West Virginia.

“You can’t run unless you rebound, so there were some times that we did do a good job of rebounding,” said Self. “You know, we didn’t run off our defense, because we only had five steals and they didn’t turn it over.

“We had four steals, and they only turned it over five times,” he added. “Defensive rebounding, I thought we did a pretty good job all night long. I thought Jalen, even though CB and David got defensive rebounds, I thought Jalen got the hardest defensive rebounds.”

Self, after the game, mentioned that Kansas wasn’t very good coming out of the half, but they were able to make some key plays at different times to eventually keep WVU at arm’s length.

“To start the second half, we were not very good,” said Self. “We went to David three times and came away with two points. We had an uncontested dunk, they called a foul when he had an uncontested layup, and he did make two free throws. Then they cut it to two or one, but we did respond.

“I can’t remember what it was,” he added. “Was it CB’s backdoor dunk he had that got it back to three and then that kind of gave us a little bit of breathing room? Then we got a stop and it went to five. We kept them at arms distance, for the most part.”

The Jayhawks return to action Tuesday night at home when they host Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m., on ESPN.