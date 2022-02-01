Road Warriors: Shorthanded Kansas wins at No. 20 ISU, 70-61

On Saturday night, No. 5 Kansas fell to No. 12 Kentucky, 80-62, inside Allen Fieldhouse. It was, without question, an unforgettable outing for all of the wrong reasons.

On Tuesday night, playing without Ochai Agbaji (COVID-19) and Remy Martin (knee), No. 10 Kansas (18-3; 7-1) put together another unforgettable outing, but this time around, for all of the right reasons.

Behind four double-digit scorers, David McCormack (14), Dajuan Harris (14), Christian Braun (13), and Jalen Wilson (13), No. 10 Kansas defeated No. 20 Iowa State, 70-61.

In a game in which Kansas led for 39:22, the Jayhawks, after leading by six points, 30-24 at the half, led by 10 points with 16:04 left in the game and never looked back. The Cyclones cut the deficit to five points, 44-39, with 13:19 left in the game, but would get no closer.

Kansas built its biggest lead of the game, 64-50, with 3:12 left on the clock and, in doing so, cruised to its seventh Big 12 win of the season.

“Yes, it wasn’t the most artistic thing that I’ve ever seen,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self after the game. “I’ve got a buddy here from Minneapolis that drove a long way that I can’t wait to hear from critique and break down our offensive scheme the first half. That’s as bad as a team can play offensively in the first half, and somehow we’re up six.

“We did guard and we did rebound and to your point, David (McCormack) and Juan (Harris) were terrific,” he added. “CB (Christian Braun) and Jalen (Wilson) had solid games, but I thought the guy that won the game for us was Joseph (Yesufu).”

On a night when Agbaji and Martin were unavailable, Yesufu, the 6-foot-0, 180-pound guard from Bolingbrook, Ill., scored seven points, pulled down five rebounds, dished out four assists, and was credited with three steals in 23 minutes of action.

Yesufu, offensively, was 2-of-7 from the field, 1-of-4 from behind the arc, and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. His three-pointer with 12:47 left in the game extended KU’s lead over ISU to 47-39, and couldn’t have come at a better time.

Yesufu converted a layup that put Kansas up 62-48 with 4:37 left in the game and his two free-throws with 1:15 left on the clock extended KU’s lead over ISU to 66.54. With two key players out of the lineup on Tuesday, Yesufu, without question, answered the call for Self’s squad.

“I thought Joseph was great,” said Self. “I hope this gets him comfortable. I haven’t given him many opportunities. When the bell rung today, he answered. I’m real happy for him, especially playing at Drake and only being 35 minutes away.

“He had some people here (at the game), but the offense was just horrid,” he added. “We couldn’t get open, one pass away and the place is so loud that you can’t communicate.”

Harris tied his career-high with 14 points, and set a new career-best in assists with eight, McCormack led the way with 14 rebounds, while Harris led the way with four steals against the Cyclones.

As a team, Kansas won the battle on the glass, 37-26, dished out 19 assists to 22 turnovers, finished with 12 steals, and three blocked shots.

Kansas shot 56.0 percent from the field, 38.5 percent from behind the arc, and 69.2 percent from the free-throw line. Defensively, Self’s squad limited Iowa State to just 41.3 percent shooting from the field and 22.7 percent shooting from behind the arc.

In all, Harris (14), McCormack (14), Braun (13), Wilson (13), Yesufu (7), Jalen Coleman-Lands (6), Mitch Lightfoot (2), and KJ Adams (1) scored for Kansas.

Unlike in several games this season, Kansas, in building a double-digit lead, was able to keep Iowa State from ever making a serious run at home on Tuesday night.

Iowa State, to open up the second half, scored the first bucket after intermission, but Kansas immediately answered with two straight buckets of its own, which extended its lead over Iowa State to eight.

Later in the half, Iowa State cut it to five with 13:19 to play, but that was as close as the home team would get the rest of the way.

The Jayhawks extended their lead to as many as 14 points in the second and had command throughout the game’s second 20 minutes.

Self, shortly after the victory, talked about the overall performance of his team.

“We finally got David into some short roll situations and he made a couple of big, big jumpers in the second half when we really didn’t have anything going,” said Self. “How many layups and botched plays did we make today? It’s just incredible, but fortunately, we hung in there and I’m really proud of our kids – to do this without Och.

“Of course, we miss Och and we’re better with Och and everybody knows that,” he added. “We need him to get healthy and we need Kyle (Cuffe) to get back healthy and see what we can do moving forward.”

Self, when asked about the performance of Yesufu, said he might have been playing the wrong guys this season.

“Yea, I thought he was great,” said Self. “Maybe I’ve been playing some of the wrong guys. I’ll be honest, that’s the Joseph we thought we would have. And I do think he can be instant offense. If I’m not mistaken, he could have had two points on the runout when David overthrew him, and then he missed a couple of open looks.

“He just didn’t have any confidence, but now, hopefully, this will give him some,” he added. “I’m really, really happy for him. And Juan Harris, what a layup shooter he is. I mean, he had eight assists, 14 points, and four steals, and they dogged him the whole game and he played 38 minutes. I mean, pretty special.”

The Jayhawks will return to action Saturday at home against No. 8 Baylor at 3 p.m., on ESPN.