Rob Cassidy, Jamie Shaw talk M.J. Rice

For the very latest on M.J. Rice and his commitment to Kansas, click here .

Shortly after Rice verbally committed to Kansas, JayhawkSlant.com spoke to Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director, and Jamie Shaw, National Recruiting Analyst, about the addition of M.J. Rice.

With Gradey Dick , the 6-foot-7, 200-pound small forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., and Zuby Ejiofor , the 6-foot-8, 220-pound center already in the fold, Kansas landed a potential difference-maker in Rice.

On Tuesday afternoon, Bill Self and his staff received some big-time news when M.J. Rice , the 6-foot-5, 200-pound small forward from Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., verbally committed to Kansas. With scholarship offers on the table from Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina State, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, and others, Rice, the No. 28 ranked player in the 2022 class, went public with his commitment to Kansas.

