Rob Ianello on Leipold's vision for KU, transfer portal

Rob Ianello has known Lance Leipold longer than anyone on the Kansas staff with the exception of Brian Borland. Ianello and Leipold have known each other since 1991 and most recently were together at Buffalo. Ianello serves as the general manager under Leipold. Brian Hanni asked Ianello what exactly that role means during Hawk Talk. “I do anything Lance doesn’t want to do,” he said with a smile.

There are lot of roles Ianello oversees daily and is a veteran of the college coaching profession. He has been on staffs at Alabama, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, and Arizona to name a few. Having been around successful programs he said Leipold has a good plan for Kansas. “He's a great big picture person,” Ianello said. “So, as far as what it needs to look like tomorrow, but what it needs to look like next week, three weeks from now, three years from now. And then he can do a great job of explaining that vision to the staff and getting everybody on the same page to implement that vision.” Ianello believes Leipold does a good job communicating his vision to everyone in the program. “I believe as an assistant coach, a good assistant coaches’ job is to take a vision of the head coach, pass it to his players and implement it in every part of the program,” he said. “That's what a good assistant coach does. And I think Lance does a great job of explaining that vision to everybody. And holding everybody accountable, the players and the coaches, for that vision.”

