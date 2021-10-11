Rob Ianello on Leipold's vision for KU, transfer portal
Rob Ianello has known Lance Leipold longer than anyone on the Kansas staff with the exception of Brian Borland.
Ianello and Leipold have known each other since 1991 and most recently were together at Buffalo.
Ianello serves as the general manager under Leipold. Brian Hanni asked Ianello what exactly that role means during Hawk Talk.
“I do anything Lance doesn’t want to do,” he said with a smile.
There are lot of roles Ianello oversees daily and is a veteran of the college coaching profession. He has been on staffs at Alabama, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, and Arizona to name a few. Having been around successful programs he said Leipold has a good plan for Kansas.
“He's a great big picture person,” Ianello said. “So, as far as what it needs to look like tomorrow, but what it needs to look like next week, three weeks from now, three years from now. And then he can do a great job of explaining that vision to the staff and getting everybody on the same page to implement that vision.”
Ianello believes Leipold does a good job communicating his vision to everyone in the program.
“I believe as an assistant coach, a good assistant coaches’ job is to take a vision of the head coach, pass it to his players and implement it in every part of the program,” he said. “That's what a good assistant coach does. And I think Lance does a great job of explaining that vision to everybody. And holding everybody accountable, the players and the coaches, for that vision.”
The KU staff talks about the transfer portal daily
One of the biggest jobs for Ianello and the staff is the transfer portal. Kansas has lost and gained players since the arrival of the portal. It has been a friend and a foe to the Jayhawks over the past year. Several players who left did so before the arrival of Leipold. There have been departures of players who would be a big help to the roster this season.
“Signing day is like the draft and the transfer portal is free agency, if you wanted to take it to the NFL terms,” Ianello said. “I think you’ve just got to be prepared on your team. Unfortunately, the average last year was like every FBS team lost 6.8 players to the portal.
"Players that went in the portal and left their program. So, you have to be prepared. Somebody is going to leave your team. That's just the way it's going to be. And it's the world we live in right now.”
The Kansas staff has embraced the ever-changing portal and they talk about it every day.
“In our recruiting office, Scott Aligo handles that for us among some others,” Ianello said. “This is who went in the portal today and this is what we know about them. And it might be somebody we're interested in looking at. Every day there's eight to 10 kids that are in the portal from all different levels.”
Ianello continued: “We might find a diamond in the rough from a division two school, or we might find somebody somewhere else that thinks Kansas is a good fit for them. But it's important when you do that to make sure they're a good fit for the culture you're building.”