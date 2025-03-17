Robert Reddick looking forward to official visit to Kansas

In May, they hope to keep the momentum going when Robert Reddick visits. The cornerback from Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis will take an official visit at the end of May.

Quarterback Cole Ballard is from Indiana. Defensive end Adrian Holley signed with Kansas last year and is currently on campus. The Jayhawks received a commitment from Malachi Mills from Westfield last month.

Indiana is a somewhat new recruiting grounds for the Kansas staff, and they are making more inroads. Kansas assistant coach Jim Panagos is recruiting the state, and more recruits are set to visit.

He has been talking with Brandon Shelby and Panagos.

“Conversations have been good, nothing but good on both ends,” Reddick said. “Both me and the coaches are excited for my OV coming up. They tell me how the Kansas program works, what they expect and what the standard is.”

The staff offered Reddick a scholarship, and they liked how versatile he can be in the secondary. Shelby told Reddick how he can project to different positions.

“He likes my frame and length, also my ability to play at any defensive back position if needed,” Reddick said.

His visit to Kansas will be the first time he has been on campus. He has heard a lot of information about the program from the coaches but is ready to see it in person.

“I’m looking forward to experiencing the vibrance of the campus and talking to some of the players about their experiences with KU,” he said.

Reddick said he is also hearing from Indiana, Illinois, Purdue and West Virginia. He plans to visit many of those schools in the spring.

As he goes through the recruiting process he wants to find out what coaching staffs he has a real connection with.

“The most important thing to me is purity from each aspect of recruiting,” he said. “I know this recruiting thing is about flattering recruits. I just want it real and honesty.”