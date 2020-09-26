JayhawkSlant - Robinson back, OL looking to improve, Texas players look for tickets

The injury situation has cleared up for some players as the week went on. Against Coastal Carolina Pooka Williams and Thomas MacVittie were two starters who left the game and never returned.

Late Wednesday Miles said Williams will be ready for Baylor, but the status of MacVittie was still unknown.

“Pooka will play,” Miles said. “He hasn't missed a beat. And Thomas is healing. He's taking some know some time, but he's healing. And he threw Wednesday.”

Brian Hanni asked Miles on Hawk Talk what MacVittie needed to show to make the trip to Waco.

“I'm going to let him compete,” he said. “There's a number of quarterbacks that are in our camp that have given case to an opportunity to play. We're going to go into next week, and on the weekend, and play the guy that will give us the best chance of victory.”

Sources told Jayhawk Slant that MacVittie did make the trip to Baylor.

Another player coming back after missing the Coastal Carolina game is Stephon Robinson. Last year Robinson led the team in touchdown catches and was second in receptions.

“He's a tremendous player,” Miles said. “I mean, ball skills, big hands, goes up and gets it, and has the first moves and the opportunity to make you miss. He really benefits us and we're glad to have him back.”