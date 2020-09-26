JayhawkSlant - Robinson back, OL looking to improve, Texas players look for tickets

Robinson back, OL looking to improve, Texas players look for tickets
The injury situation has cleared up for some players as the week went on. Against Coastal Carolina Pooka Williams and Thomas MacVittie were two starters who left the game and never returned.
Late Wednesday Miles said Williams will be ready for Baylor, but the status of MacVittie was still unknown.
“Pooka will play,” Miles said. “He hasn't missed a beat. And Thomas is healing. He's taking some know some time, but he's healing. And he threw Wednesday.”
Brian Hanni asked Miles on Hawk Talk what MacVittie needed to show to make the trip to Waco.
“I'm going to let him compete,” he said. “There's a number of quarterbacks that are in our camp that have given case to an opportunity to play. We're going to go into next week, and on the weekend, and play the guy that will give us the best chance of victory.”
Sources told Jayhawk Slant that MacVittie did make the trip to Baylor.
Another player coming back after missing the Coastal Carolina game is Stephon Robinson. Last year Robinson led the team in touchdown catches and was second in receptions.
“He's a tremendous player,” Miles said. “I mean, ball skills, big hands, goes up and gets it, and has the first moves and the opportunity to make you miss. He really benefits us and we're glad to have him back.”
Tickets are hard to come by for Texas players
The Jayhawks list 18 players from Texas on their roster and many of them are headed back close to home to play against Baylor.
It means family and friends back home are doing everything they can to watch them play. In today’s climate getting a ticket isn’t easy.
“Everybody is trying to get a ticket right now, but it's kind of hard with Covid-19,” said Velton Gardner, who is from Dallas.
Starting linebacker Denzel Feaster is from Austin, which is only 100 miles from Waco. Feaster has been hearing from friends and family as well. He hopes many of them can find a way to get a ticket.
“I’ve got a lot of family calling me saying, ‘Can I come? Can I come? What do I have to do?’”, Feaster said. “There's a lot of family trying to come and see, but I'm trying to get tickets. Obviously, there’s a shortage and some people might get left out, but hopefully, I can get as many there as I can.”
Miles looking for OL to improve
One position group trying to upgrade their performance from the Coastal Carolina game is the offensive line. The PFF grade card didn’t look so good. Les Miles said later in the week he’s seen improvement from the offensive line.
“I keep waiting for our offensive line to play just lights out and I think I'm well within my rights to believe that big, strong offensive line can do that,” Miles said. “And I think they had a really nice week. I think our team had a really, nice week. I think they realized that you just don't go out there and play. You need to be a team. You need everybody's attention and energy and we got that. And they're still developing, but they're a long, ways down the road a little bit more.”