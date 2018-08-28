Two of the top prospects in the 2019 class, James Wiseman and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, will officially visit Kansas during the weekend of Late Night in the Phog.

Late Night in the Phog has always been a big recruiting tool at the University of Kansas, and this year is no different. While the visit list is expected to grow, James Wiseman, the 7-foot-10, 210-pound center from Memphis (TN) East High School and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, the 6-foot-9, 235-pound power forward from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., will be in attendance when Bill Self and the Jayhawks kickoff the 2018-19 season in late September.

Wiseman, the No. 3 ranked player in the 2019 class, has scholarship offers from some of the top college basketball programs, including Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, and others. However, most believe that Wiseman, a five-star prospect, will ultimately decide between Memphis and Kentucky.

However, Wiseman, who attended Late Night in the Phog last year, appears to have serious interest in the University of Kansas. Self and his staff have invested quite a bit of time recruiting the elite big man, and were able to lockup a visit early on.

Robinson-Earl, the No. 9 ranked player in the 2019 class, is down to Kansas, Arizona, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Villanova. The son of former Jayhawk, Lester Earl, Robinson-Earl, a five-star prospect, has long been viewed as a Kansas lean.

The fact that Self and his staff were able to lockup a visit with Robinson-Earl is no surprise. However, it will be interesting to see of the elite forward decides to take all five official visits before reaching a final decision.

Regardless, its safe to say that Kansas, with a visit locked up, is the team to beat for Robinson-Earl heading into the visit phase of his recruitment.

Recently, Robinson-Earl had this to say about Kansas after narrowing his list of schools.

"Obviously it’s the home town, it's close and family is there. Coach (Bill) Self can do a lot of stuff that can utilize my position. Even though they have had some guys like Frank Mason and Devonte Graham who have been some of the best guards in the country they still have plenty of threes and fours who they get ready for the next level and use. They can develop guys for the league whether you are a freshman one and done or a four-year guy."