Rock Chalk Roundball Classic brings joy to former players, fans
Jeff Graves hit the game-winning shot as the final seconds ticked off the clock at the Rock Chalk RoundBall Classic. Wayne Selden led the way with 25 points, while Devon Dotson chipped in 23 points to push the Red team past the Blue team, 113-111.
For a look back at some highlights from the Rock Chalk Roundball Classic, click here.
