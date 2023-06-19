Rodney Bimage recaps Kansas official visit, future plans
Rodney Bimage visited Kansas over the weekend for his second official visit of June. The cornerback from Dickinson, Tex. holds several offers, and started his visit on Thursday.
Kansas cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson is the lead recruiter for Bimage. The two have been in communication for months, but the official visit gave him a chance to hear more about the cornerback position.
“It was great being around him,” Bimage said. “It was fun. “He talked about Kansas and him showing me around and just made me feel better about going there.”
Bimage got a tour of the football program and campus.
“The football facilities were nice for sure,” he said. “So were the other buildings we saw and the libraries, how long they've been in there, and really the meaning to them. When the coach had showed us the new parking they are building for the campus, it was really nice.”
Cornerback Damarius McGhee was his host. McGhee arrived in January after transferring from LSU. He talked and the other cornerbacks talked about their experience playing for Peterson.
“They were just telling me how the DB coach, how cool he is, and how it's really nice up there in Kansas, and how the coaches, they are real on what they say,” Bimage said. “I know they’re not lying, because they have good coaches.”
The Jayhawks have been considered one of the front-runners for Bimage, but his recruiting may still take some time. After returning home from his official visit, he will decide if he wants to add more to the schedule.
“I have some visits coming up to North Carolina and Tennessee,” he said.
Bimage took his first official visit to Arizona State followed by Kansas. He has offers from Tennessee, Florida, Louisville, Colorado, TCU and several other college programs. He does not have a date set for making an announcement.
“I’m looking at the schools and how they take care of their players and how can they develop them as a better man,’ Bimage said. “I’m looking at the academics because I want to leave with a diploma.”