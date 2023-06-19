Rodney Bimage visited Kansas over the weekend for his second official visit of June. The cornerback from Dickinson, Tex. holds several offers, and started his visit on Thursday.

Kansas cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson is the lead recruiter for Bimage. The two have been in communication for months, but the official visit gave him a chance to hear more about the cornerback position.

“It was great being around him,” Bimage said. “It was fun. “He talked about Kansas and him showing me around and just made me feel better about going there.”

Bimage got a tour of the football program and campus.

“The football facilities were nice for sure,” he said. “So were the other buildings we saw and the libraries, how long they've been in there, and really the meaning to them. When the coach had showed us the new parking they are building for the campus, it was really nice.”