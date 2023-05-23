The Jayhawks have set an official visit date with one of the top cornerbacks in Texas.

Rodney Bimage, from Dickinson High, will make his way to Lawrence on June 15.

Kansas cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson is recruiting the area and has been working with Bimage over the last several months.

“It’s been really good,” Bimage said. “He’s given me tools for the football field and everyday life.”

Bimage said most of the conversations have been with Peterson and some with defensive coordinator Brian Borland. They have discussed the Kansas program in detail before Bimage set up his visit.

“He’s mentioned the meal plans and what a day in the life as a football player at KU,” Bimage said.