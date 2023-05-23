Rodney Bimage set for official visit to Kansas next month
The Jayhawks have set an official visit date with one of the top cornerbacks in Texas.
Rodney Bimage, from Dickinson High, will make his way to Lawrence on June 15.
Kansas cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson is recruiting the area and has been working with Bimage over the last several months.
“It’s been really good,” Bimage said. “He’s given me tools for the football field and everyday life.”
Bimage said most of the conversations have been with Peterson and some with defensive coordinator Brian Borland. They have discussed the Kansas program in detail before Bimage set up his visit.
“He’s mentioned the meal plans and what a day in the life as a football player at KU,” Bimage said.
The Kansas coaches evaluated Bimage and liked his speed and the way he uses his hands. They offered him a scholarship shortly after watching his film.
Bimage is looking forward to the Kansas visit and learning more about the program and meeting the players.
“I’m looking forward to meeting some players, seeing the living situation and checking out the amenities KU has to offer,” he said.
The Jayhawks are in a long line of schools who have offered Bimage including Texas A&M, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Oregon and several other programs.
He said Arizona State, Florida State, Louisville, Georgia and TCU are among the schools showing the most interest.
Bimage said he plans to visit Arizona and Florida State this summer.
He will start his official visits in June and wants to find a school where he can grow and have a chance to see the field early in his career.
“It’s important to me that they can help me become a better football player but also a better man entering this phase of my life,” Bimage said. “Playing on Saturdays as a freshman plays a part.”