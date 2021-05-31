Ron McGee will return to Kansas, this time a Jayhawk

“He gave me a chance, so I took that really personal,” McGee said. “I took it as, ‘He really cares about me.’ Because a lot of coaches don't do that. They don’t always take players from the junior colleges.”

McGee will always remember that Leipold was someone who was willing to take a chance on him.

“I pretty much have a Kansas background,” McGee said. “I'm familiar with being in Kansas. I did my first semester here at Highland. After I was eligible to leave, Coach Leipold was actually one of the few coaches that offered me, after I was eligible and everything.”

Ron McGee is headed back to Kansas. The defensive lineman signed at Buffalo when he played at Highland Community. After two years playing for Lance Leipold, he is going to follow him back to the Sunflower State.

At Buffalo, McGee witnessed how Leipold runs his program and what him successful. He kept going back to the fact he cares about his players.

“I feel like what makes him a good head coach is that he personally cares about the players,” McGee said. “If you have a team full of guys that care about each other, it's going to be pretty hard to beat them. And Coach Leipold, he doesn't just care about the wins and losses. He cares about his players and player development as well.”

McGee also said he is looking forward to continuing playing for defensive coordinator Brian Borland.

“Coach Borland is an interesting guy,” he said. “I love Coach Borland. I feel like he's a very good defensive coordinator. His skills are very well known. His coaching is very helpful during games and overall, he is a great defensive coordinator.”

The players are set to start workouts on Tuesday and McGee will get a chance to work with his new teammates. His best advice he can give is trust the process and things will work out.

“I'm just coming and letting them know that as long as they trust the program, keep faith, everything will fall into place,” McGee said. “It's going to take time. It's not going to happen overnight, but as long as they trust in the process and believe, we will have everything we need here.

“I’m going to come in and build relationships. Because you have a group of guys that really care about each other and really fight for one another, it's pretty hard to beat that team. I feel like if these guys get that concept at Kansas, I feel like we'll be pretty hard to beat.”