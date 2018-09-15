“It’s a couple things,” said Rutgers coach Chris Ash. “It’s gap integrity. We need to have good gap integrity; we need to get off blocks and we need to tackle him. That’s really what you need to do to stop the run. Again, when we wore down in the second half because of our depth, our tackling became an issue. He (Pooka) broke some tackles and made some guys miss. He’s a good player. Our fundamentals suffered. When you do that, it’s going to be tough to stop the run.”

The week before Rutgers played Ohio State who is as physical as any team in the country. They felt they were prepared for the Kansas offense going into kickoff. But fours later they surrendered 400 yards rushing in a 55-14 loss.

Rutgers sees a lot of physical football in the Big 10 and they had a week of film to see what the Kansas offense can do with the addition of Pooka Williams.

When the casinos closed the Kansas-Rutgers game in Las Vegas the spread dropped all the way to even. Kansas started as a 3-point favorite and the public money was coming in on Rutgers.

Outside of the Jayhawks running game the Rutgers turnovers was the difference in the game.

“Whenever you have six turnovers in a game and give up over 400 yards rushing, it’s really tough to win football games,” Ash said. “We need to find a way to get better. We need to go back and evaluate everything that we’re doing, who we’re doing it with, and find a way to keep improving during the week and working really hard to play the best game that we can play on Saturday.”

This week Ash and Beaty acknowledged they are friends and have known each other for a long time. In some ways both inherited the same situation where there was a long road to consistent success.

“We just need to keep working to get better,” Ash said. “Nobody said this was going to be easy. Nobody said it was going to happen overnight. We just have a lot of young players that are playing right now. We just have to keep getting those guys as good as they can [be], as fast as we can. We need to love them up, we need to keep pushing them, keep practicing and getting better.”

The Scarlet Knights dropped to 1-2 on the year and next week will have a chance to get back to .500. They know teams will try to game plan how the Jayhawks exposed their defense.

“You never was to lose like that,” said linebacker Deion Jennings. “Its a learning lesson, I guess. Correct our mistakes from the game before next week. Our opponents are going to try to do what Kansas did. We have to be better next week. It’s football, games like these happen. We just have to make sure we are ready for next week.”