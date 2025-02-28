Rylan Griffen looking forward to facing No. 10 Texas Tech on Saturday

On February 12, 2024, Texas Tech defeated Kansas, 79-50, in Lubbock, Texas. Darrion Williams scored 30 points on 12-of-12 shooting from the field, including 4-of-4 from behind the arc and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Warren Washington added 11 points and was the only other double-digit scorer for Texas Tech. The Jayhawks trailed 37-28 at the half and were outscored 42-22 after halftime. Kansas never led during the game, and Self was eventually ejected from the contest

“Yeah, they could. Hunt (Hunter Dickinson) could, too. If they don't do it, it will certainly be brought up,” said Bill Self when asked if last year's game will be discussed by KJ Adams or Dajuan Harris. “I mean they whipped us from start to finish last year down there. I think we tied it at 12-12, and then after that, I don't think we ever got it back even. So, I don't even remember the last seven minutes or so of that game. So I actually think there'll be some incentive for that.

“But it's a different team, a different roster, and that message will be relayed,” he added. “But how it's received with only three guys that really probably played in the game may be a little different.”

In losing by 29 points, Kansas, offensively, was led by Johnny Furphy (13) and Nicolas Timberlake (13). Dajuan Harris (7), Elmarko Jackson (5), KJ Adams (5), and Hunter Dickinson (5) also scored for the Jayhawks.

As a team, Kansas shot 17-of-52 (32.7%) from the field, 3-of-16 (18.8%) from behind the arc, and 13-of-17 (76.5%) from the free-throw line.

Aside from dominating the glass, 34-22, Texas Tech shot 49.1 percent from the field, 38.5 percent from behind the arc, and 68.2 percent from the free-throw line.

While Griffen was playing at Alabama last year, he’s fully aware of what took place in Lubbock, Texas, a season ago.

“Coach Self, he brought it up yesterday, a little bit,” said Rylan Griffen. “He said he got tossed, and he said one player didn't miss a shot, and it was loud there. So, we kind of owe them a little bit because of what happened last year.

“I mean, I wasn't here last year, but I'm here now, so I do feel like we have to get this game back for what happened last year,” he added.

In Texas Tech’s home loss to Houston earlier in the week, the Red Raiders were down two starters. According to several reports, Chance McMillian (15.1) and Darrion Williams (14.9) were ruled out with lower body injuries.

While nothing official has been announced, Self is preparing as if both will play against Kansas on Saturday.

“We're anticipating everyone playing, but I have no idea on their injury report, nor do I suspect I will know before Saturday,” said Self.