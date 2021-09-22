Rylan Griffen stays busy, takes visits as he eyes a decision

During the summer, he made stops at Kansas State and Oklahoma State . This past weekend, he took an official visit to Georgia . On Oct. 1, he heads north to see Kansas . After he sees the Jayhawks, he has three more official visits to use and plans to do just that. Alabama , Arizona State , Auburn , Cal , NC State and Oklahoma remain in the mix.

Rylan Griffen ’s recruitment has been a heated one for quite some time with top college basketball programs from all over the country jumping into the mix to recruit him. With his senior year of high school now underway, he’s in the process of taking visits and working towards a decision.

Alabama: “They came to my school. Coach (Nate) Oats watched me work out last Friday. (Assistant) coach (Bryan) Hodgson always tells me how they need as many guards as possible. I like the plan they have for me if I go there. They think I can help them and think they can help me get where I want to go. They are intriguing right now.”

Auburn: “I actually don’t know too much about them yet. Coach (Allen) Flanigan is really funny. Every time I talk to him we get a good laugh. They are doing well at getting guys to the league. It’s in the SEC and I have friends going to the SEC it’d be cool to play against.”

Georgia: “I know Anthony Edwards went there. They are on the come up. They are supposed to be better this year. They hit the portal hard this year. They said if they miss on recruits, they just go to the portal to get better. My coach calls coach (Tom) Crean a mad scientist. He came to visit and just started taking notes on everything immediately. He watches everything.”

Kansas: “I actually just met with coach (Bill) Self and (assistant) coach (Jeremy) Case recently. They kept it real with me. They said they like how I can shoot it and they think I’m one of the best shooters in the nation. They (think) my length and athleticism is perfect for the Big 12 and that I complement the guys they already have.”

Kansas State: “Coach (Bruce) Weber is one of the nicest dudes I’ve ever met. I’ve never heard anybody say anything negative about him. He’s already been by my school twice lately, and he’s really cool. Coach (Shane) Southwell is one of the coolest coaches I’ve met, too.”

Oklahoma State: “(Assistant) coach (Terrence) Rencher was recruiting me at Creighton, and he’s stayed recruiting me since he got to Oklahoma State. They just had Cade Cunningham from my area. Avery Anderson is projected to be a pro, too. That’s just a good program.”