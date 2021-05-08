 JayhawkSlant - Sahvir Wheeler has big game potential
Sahvir Wheeler has big game potential

On Friday afternoon, Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler narrowed his list of schools to Kansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma State, and LSU. Up next for the 5-foot-10, 180-pound point guard from Houston, Texas, is reaching a final decision.

During his sophomore season at Georgia, Wheeler averaged 14 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game. Offensively, he shot 39.9 percent from the field, 23.0 percent from behind the arc, and 74.0 percent from the free-throw line.

Following his sophomore year, Wheeler made the decision to throw his name into the transfer portal, and a number of big-time schools reached out, including Kansas.

