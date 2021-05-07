 JayhawkSlant - Sahvir Wheeler trims list to four; Decision coming
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-07 11:43:22 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Sahvir Wheeler trims list to four; Decision coming

Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
@JayhawkSlant

Sahvir Wheeler, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound point guard from Houston, Texas, is down to just four schools. On Friday afternoon, the former Georgina point guard, announced he's down to Kansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma State, and LSU,

During his sophomore season at Georgia, Wheeler averaged 14 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game. Offensively, he shot 39.9 percent from the field, 23.0 percent from behind the arc, and 74.0 percent from the free-throw line.

Following his sophomore year, Wheeler made the decision to throw his name into the transfer portal, and a number of big-time schools reached out, including Kansas.

