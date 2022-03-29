Sam Burt returned to be part of the culture change at KU

“Coming into three weeks of spring ball, I think I've seen things that I haven't seen during my time here in terms of discipline, in terms of ownership, physicality, and also just coming together as a team and brotherhood,” Burt said.

Burt takes it all in stride as he returns for his super senior season. He suffered an injury last year that sidelined him for most of the year allowing him to return in 2022.

“Yeah, they call me grandpa a lot,” Burt said. “A lot of them ask when the kids are coming. Not for a couple years but I get called uncle, and all sorts of nicknames. I'm like the dad of the group, for sure.”

The defensive tackle from Abilene, Kan., has seen just about everything through three head coaches and different position coaches. And his teammates let him know about it.

If there is anybody who has a good beat on the football program over the last six years, it is Sam Burt.

If there is someone who knows how to judge Kansas football it is Burt. No player has his experience and time in the program. Burt got his first action playing in 12 games as a freshman during the 2017 season.

He has talked with his teammates how the culture is changing.

“I think right now is the best I've ever seen this team in terms of those things,” Burt said. “And it's very encouraging to see. I've spent a lot of time just in this past couple weeks reflecting on that and making sure that is true. Every time I come back, and I talk to some other of the older guys here, like Jelani and Earl and they say the same thing.”

For Burt, this season gives him a chance to rebound from missing most of last year with a fractured forearm.

“It was obviously a pretty big bummer getting hurt first game and got surgery right away,” he said. “And wasn't really sure what I wanted to do off the bat. Whether I wanted to come back and just finish it out as best I could. And honestly, that's what I thought was going to happen because I didn't even know I had an opportunity for another red shirt and until one of the coaches came up to me about three weeks later and offered me it and I really thought long and hard about it.”

Burt and the defensive tackles will play for a new coach in Jim Panagos, who came from Rutgers. He has already seen some of the changes Panagos is bringing with his coaching and philosophy.

“His big thing is just confidence and just playing ball and getting vertical,” Burt said. “And I think that's a big thing for us, is just getting some confidence is never a bad thing. And especially as a D-line and gaining that confidence back and just focusing. And he's big on focus on three things at a time.

Burt continued: “And that's what we've been making our motto for the first three weeks of spring ball is just it's been alignment, get off, and backfield set. It's just allowing us to play faster and allowing us to get off the ball and play confidently with each other. And it's allowing us to do a lot of great things. He's instilling a lot of confidence into us and that's very cool to see.”

It is hard to believe but this will be Burt’s last year in the program after arriving in 2017. He is used to the nicknames and is the elder statesman of the KU program. One thing that helped make the decision to return was the direction of the program under Leipold.

Kansas beat Texas and had opportunities to beat TCU and West Virginia at the end of the season. Although Leipold and his staff got a late start after assembling the staff in May, the team improved throughout the season.

“I think a lot of people felt it in the last four games, things started to click for us,” he said. “We came up short, but I think that is a testament to starting late. And so that was a big factor of me wanting to come back because I felt the pieces starting to click together.

“And I had a chance and God provided me a chance to come back and so I took it. Even with this winter training and, like I said, the spring ball I think this team, this group has a very good opportunity this fall for a lot of change.”