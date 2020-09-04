JayhawkSlant - Sam Burt talks about DL progress, no fans, and the KU OL

Sam Burt will be ready when the Jayhawks kick off late in the evening against Coastal Carolina. Count Burt as one of the players who wants to see fans in the stands.

It will be a different experience for all of the players involved coming out of the locker room to an empty stadium.

“I think it stinks because I know my family wants to be there,” Burt said. “I know a lot of guys' families want to be there and we just want the fan base there in general. I think it'll significantly impact how the game is played and how the momentum shifts, things like that.

“Personally, I think that whatever team comes out with the most energy, most momentum, will do really well in the game.”