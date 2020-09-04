JayhawkSlant - Sam Burt talks about DL progress, no fans, and the KU OL

Sam Burt talks about DL progress, no fans, and the KU OL
Sam Burt will be ready when the Jayhawks kick off late in the evening against Coastal Carolina. Count Burt as one of the players who wants to see fans in the stands.
It will be a different experience for all of the players involved coming out of the locker room to an empty stadium.
“I think it stinks because I know my family wants to be there,” Burt said. “I know a lot of guys' families want to be there and we just want the fan base there in general. I think it'll significantly impact how the game is played and how the momentum shifts, things like that.
“Personally, I think that whatever team comes out with the most energy, most momentum, will do really well in the game.”
Burt will be one of the key players on the defensive line this year and will line-up as the nose tackle. There are several players gone from last year’s defensive line, but Burt likes what he has seen from the newcomers and returning players.
“There's been a lot of improvements on the defensive line,” he said. “Obviously we have a young group overall, but just the strides guys have taken have been remarkable. DaJon Terry and Marcus Harris did a really good job in the off season just working hard. DT losing some weight, and Marcus just getting stronger.”
Over the last two weeks the team has been scrimmaging and Burt has been going against Api Mane at center. As a nose tackle, Burt is lining up directly over Mane and the two have getting each other ready for the season.
“It's been fun, especially lining up with Api,” Burt said. “We go at it every day and it's always a blast and he's helped me. He's helped me just individually. I think we help each other just sharpen each other's skills and the things like that, telling each other tips and things.”
To hear more of Burt’s thoughts on other players across the defensive line and how fall camp has progressed watch his interview below.