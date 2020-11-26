JayhawkSlant - Sam Burt talks about his passion and life after football

Sam Burt talks about his passion and life after football
Ed Jones, who is the director of player development, is working with the players off the field in many ways. Last week on Hawk Talk, Jones was a guest and said he works with Ashley McCaffrey on brand development with the players.
They assist players in developing off the field, communication development, and helping their careers outside of football.
One of the players who came up with a new idea in brand development was senior defensive lineman Sam Burt.
“Sam's passionate about wildlife and we were working on brand statements,” Jones said on Hawk Talk. “We were sitting in a meeting and his brand statement, he brought up the aspect and said ‘Hey, we're supposed to drink a bottle of water since our defensive line coach makes us drink a bottle of water so they can stay hydrated before the meeting starts.’”
Burt explained there are 13 defensive linemen in each meeting. If they all drink a bottled water during the season before every meeting that’s over 700 bottles.
That led to making everyone aware of recycling the bottles throughout the facility.
“It was just a brilliant idea, and it is just his passion,” Jones said. and “We saw that.”
Burt grew up fishing and hunting with his father. He recalled taking vacations to national parks, being outside, and growing to love nature.
He said he’s always had a passion for that and is something that could be in his future.
“I think my ideal career would be in wildlife biology and conservation science working in national parks and things like that with wildlife management,” Burt said. “Just being outside and doing the things I love every day really inspires me. So, that's where I hope to be.”
