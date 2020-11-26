JayhawkSlant - Sam Burt talks about his passion and life after football

Ed Jones, who is the director of player development, is working with the players off the field in many ways. Last week on Hawk Talk, Jones was a guest and said he works with Ashley McCaffrey on brand development with the players.

They assist players in developing off the field, communication development, and helping their careers outside of football.

One of the players who came up with a new idea in brand development was senior defensive lineman Sam Burt.

“Sam's passionate about wildlife and we were working on brand statements,” Jones said on Hawk Talk. “We were sitting in a meeting and his brand statement, he brought up the aspect and said ‘Hey, we're supposed to drink a bottle of water since our defensive line coach makes us drink a bottle of water so they can stay hydrated before the meeting starts.’”