For the second time in two weeks Sam Shields is going to make the drive from Manhattan to Lawrence. Shields, one of the top offensive linemen in the state, recently took in a Jayhawk practice.

“I had a good time at practice,” he said. “There was a lot of energy that I could feel while I was there, and I enjoyed that.”

Shields picked up an early offer from Kansas. Although Shields lives in Manhattan it was the Jayhawks who extended the first offer. Kansas tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Jeff Hecklinski is the one leading the recruiting effort.

He’s also been building a relationship with offensive line coach Luke Meadows. The Kansas staff likes what they have seen on film from Shields.

“Coach Hecklinski has recruited me the most,” Shields said. “I have enjoyed the staff and getting to know coach Meadows. They really like how I finish my blocks. They like the competitive edge that I play with.”

After watching practice head coach Les Miles spent time with Shields and his family about their visit.

“Talking to coach Miles was great,” he said. “He’s a great guy and he knows his O-Line. He evens comes over and helps coach the O-Line during practice, which I think is pretty cool.”

Shields has visited Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa, and North Dakota State. He said there are plans to visit Nebraska. He’s gathering all the information he can about the visits and there are certain things he’s looking for.

“Just finding the right fit,” Shields said. “I want a family environment where there are great people that care about each other. I also think building a strong relationship with your position coach is extremely important.”

The good news for the Jayhawks they will get Shields back on campus Saturday for the spring game.