We have already been hearing the term Bucky ball. Breakdown what that means…

And you’re probably going to hear a lot more of it in the lead up to Thursday night. Bucky ball, in short, is the frenetic, fast-paced style of basketball that’s the trademark of their head coach, Bucky McMillan. Under McMillan, the Bulldogs plays at a top 10 pace in the country, take virtually no midrange shots offensively, and press the length of the floor all game long.