We spoke with Blake Gardner, who covers the Samford basketball program and does their games for ESPN. Gardner gives a breakdown on the Samford team and how he sees the matchup against the Jayhawks.
We have already been hearing the term Bucky ball. Breakdown what that means…
And you’re probably going to hear a lot more of it in the lead up to Thursday night. Bucky ball, in short, is the frenetic, fast-paced style of basketball that’s the trademark of their head coach, Bucky McMillan. Under McMillan, the Bulldogs plays at a top 10 pace in the country, take virtually no midrange shots offensively, and press the length of the floor all game long.
