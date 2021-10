Go inside for Saturday morning thoughts on the game against Iowa State and what to look for.

A closer look at the challenges that await for the offense and defense starting with the 3-3-5 defense the Cyclones will play.

See comments from the coordinators and their thoughts on what they see on film.

Get some bonus coverage on what defensive coordinator Brian Borland had to say about four-star recruit and Michigan transfer Cornell Wheeler.

Read here: Saturday morning thoughts on Iowa State