Savion Herring could be nearing a decision after Kansas visit

“On the football side, they definitely want to win. They want me to come in right away, be prepared to play, work hard. Those are things I expect out of myself, so I feel like we're on the same page. I feel like everything went good.”

“The visit went great,” Herring said. “The hospitality was great. I spent a lot of time with the coaches, the head coach, my position coach, the GA, and offensive coordinator. They were real loving. They were caring.

Herring took an official visit to Kansas over the weekend.

They would like to round out the class with an offensive lineman and their top target is Savion Herring.

The summer recruiting could be in the final stages as the Kansas coaches look for the last pieces before players report back to campus.

Herring met with offensive line coach Scott Fuchs and discussed the Jayhawks philosophy and learned more about what they teach. He said it is similar to what he did last year at Monroe College.

“I learned that being around them, as far as the school that I was previously at, we kind of do some of the same things, so it was easy to pick up,” he said. “And I'm a student of the game and I'm always willing to learn.”

Defensive lineman Caleb Sampson was his host on the visit. A common theme from visitors is the structure inside the program and Herring saw the same thing.

“He was a great host,” Herring said. “He’s laid back and older, so he expects more things out of the guys. They hold each other accountable. That's a good thing. I feel like that's where it all starts. I feel like that's how the structure holds up. That's where the structure is built.”

Herring is close friends with defensive lineman Eddie Wilson and the two have known each other since growing up in New Jersey.

After meeting with several coaches on Saturday and Sunday he ended his visit meeting with Lance Leipold.

“We talked about a lot,” he said. “What I saw besides out of football, they're really caring. I feel like I got the comfortability to go talk to them about anything. I feel like they would be there to listen and be there to help. And that's how that went. That went great.”

At 6-foot-5, 310 pounds Herring can play guard or tackle. Hering said the Kansas coaches like his combination of run and pass blocking.

He said a decision could come on Wednesday and there is still a possibility he could visit South Carolina or South Florida. He holds offers from Kansas, Missouri, Cincinnati, Syracuse, and several others.