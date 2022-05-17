Savion Herring ready for KU visit, Jatta could return to Snow

On Wednesday they will get an official visit from Savion Herring, a lineman from Monroe College in New York.

The Jayhawks continue to look for offensive linemen as they are just weeks away from starting summer conditioning. They are hoping to gain a commitment from one lineman, and another appears off the board.

The Kansas staff knows about Herring when they offered him a scholarship from their days at Buffalo. Herring also has connections to the Kansas program from longtime friend and defensive lineman Eddie Wilson.

“He tells me it is a great place,” Herring said of Wilson. “He tells me that the coaches really care about you. He says, it's not like one of those places you go to, and you're fed lies and then once you get there, there's a whole different ball game. He’s like, ‘They actually are men of their words. They help you. They're always on top of you.’ He just tells me there are great things going on, the atmosphere, the culture, and everything.”

Herring said he has been working with Scott Fuchs about the visit and learning more about the offensive line.

“He's making sure he's still staying in touch with me, communicating with me, letting me know what's going on,” Herring said. “He's been great. We have some great conversations. Been on the phone just talking football.”

Herring took an official visit to Syracuse earlier this month and picked up recent offers from Kansas, Iowa State, Missouri, South Florida and several others.

His plan was to visit Kansas followed by Iowa State, but he recently adjusted his schedule. He moved the Kansas visit to Wednesday and does not have a date set for Iowa State. After his trip to Kansas, he said he might set one up with South Carolina.

“When I'm choosing a school, I want to be surrounded by the right group of people,” he said. “I want to go to a team that has that fight in them. We take pride in everything we do. We hold each other accountable because that's the only way you're going to win.”