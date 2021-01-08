JayhawkSlant - Schools lining up with offers for guard Noah Shelby

Noah Shelby earned a spot in the most recent edition of the 2022 Rivals150 with his ability to make shots from deep as well as make plays for others. That skill level has also translated into him being a coveted prospect by schools all over the country.

Arizona: “I have a great relationship with Coach (Sean) Miller and (assistant) Coach Jason Terry. Coach Terry trained me weekly in Dallas before taking the assistant job at Arizona, so we have a great relationship and he has a great understanding of my game. Arizona has also had a long history of developing guards and preparing them for the next level.”

Kansas: “I’ve known Coach (Bill) Self and (assistant) Coach (Norm) Roberts for a long time. I’ve been to multiple Late Night at the Phog (events) because I have family that lives in Kansas. They are a prestigious school that has had a lot of success for many years.”

Memphis: “I have a great relationship with Coach Penny (Hardaway) and (assistant) Coach (Cody) Toppert. They always send me film of NBA guys to study, which has helped me with my game. Coach Penny is an all-time NBA great at my position, so learning from him on a daily basis would be a great opportunity for me.”

Minnesota: “I have a great relationship with all of the coaches on the staff. Coach Richard Pitino as well as (assistant) Coach (Jeff) Mailhot and (assistant) Coach (Kyle) Lindsted have all been contacting me regularly. I love how they play in a competitive conference in the Big Ten. I also love how they use the pick-and-roll in their offense, which is something that I have implemented into my game over the past year. I love how the coaches believe in the players to make plays.”

Mississippi State: “I have a great relationship with Coach Ernie Ziegler. He reaches out to me regularly to catch up. I love how they play in the SEC and that they have had success recently. I love how they give their guards freedom to play within the system and make plays.”

Vanderbilt: “I talk to Coach Jerry Stackhouse and (assistant) Coach (Damany) Hendrix almost every day. I visited Vanderbilt in August of 2019, so I am familiar with the campus. I love how Vanderbilt has a great balance of some of the best academics in the nation as well as a phenomenal basketball program.”

Virginia: “Virginia is a school that has a balance of great academics and a successful basketball program. Coach Tony Bennett and Coach Kyle Getter (director of recruiting) have been reaching out to me multiple times a week. They get to compete in a highly competitive conference along with Duke and North Carolina. They have also turned many of their guys into pros over time by developing them.”