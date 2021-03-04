JayhawkSlant - Schoonover makes quick contact with Domonique Orange

When Les Miles hired Jake Schoonover last week the plan was to start using his local connections. Several high school coaches in the Kansas City gave strong reviews about Schoonover who has been recruiting the area for a long time.

One of the newest recruits he has added to the list is Domonique Orange, one of the top defensive tackles in the country. Orange plays at North Kansas City and is getting offers from several of the nation’s top programs.

This week Orange did a virtual visit with Schoonover and got a closer look at the facilities. He told Rivals Midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt he gave the virtual visit positive reviews.

And he also got a chance to speak with Les Miles.

“The virtual tour was great, I really liked it,” Orange said. “It was basically taking me through the facilities, taking me through the weight room, the locker room, the meeting rooms and the coaches offices and I talked with the coaches a little bit.

“I can say with Kansas, they have great facilities. Plus, I got on the phone with coach Les Miles today too. He hopped on and we started chopping it up a little bit.”