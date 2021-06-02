Scott Fuchs breaks down offensive line play

“We had a conversation basically once a week and talked a lot about pass protection and really kind of defining that and how there's a couple of different ways to do that.”

“I caught up with Howard Mudd at a Broncos training camp and, he was always a highly respected NFL coaching veteran,” Fuchs said. “He really became a mentor of mine and I flew out to Seattle and worked with him and learned from him.

Fuchs talked about people he learned from including Howard Mudd, who passed away last year. Mudd was a nearly 40-year veteran offensive line coach in the NFL and spent four years with the Kansas City Chiefs from 1989-92.

“I think wide zone is a play that really can deal with a lot of multiple fronts, any odd fronts, and four down stuff,” Fuchs said. “It deals with a lot of stuff. Whereas some gap schemes, after 10 years, I kind of understand the limitations of that too. So that's really kind of what pushed me in that direction.”

In recent years he started to move to the wide zone scheme, which is what he is expected to run at Kansas.

The success of many of those teams revolved around the offensive lines Fuchs was able to mold. At his previous stops Fuchs lines were known for their physical style of play and the power running game.

Fuchs built the offensive line at North Dakota State when they started a run of national championships. When Craig Bohl got the job at Wyoming, Fuchs moved there until he landed at Buffalo with Lance Leipold in 2019.

If you talk to college coaches around the country, they are familiar with the work Scott Fuchs has done with his offensive lines.

In his early days Fuchs ran inside zone and then A-gap power before making the move to the wide zone. He said as a coach you always want to evolve with the times. There has been a lot of talk about the wide zone scheme since Fuchs arrived in Lawrence.

While Fuchs now has the tag of running wide zone, it is not the only thing he will teach at KU.

“It is simple to teach it, and I really enjoyed being able to take what I learned from Howard and be able to implement that at Buffalo,” Fuchs said. “And we do a lot of other things. It's not just good pass blockers. I mean, there's a lot of different things that we can do to obviously keep the quarterback standing upright, but between being able to do the things that I wanted to do and run in the wide zone.”

Fuchs was asked about techniques and said that will be an important part of teaching. But he also made it clear he does not want his players getting too caught up in every minor detail that would take away from their ability to play fast.

“I'll say this to the guys when we can meet and talk about football, but effort and production will always trump technique,” Fuchs said. “Old line coaches really get tied into technique and how you do things. Being real specific they think they're really smart, and I was one of those guys. But the idea here is how fast can you get them playing? Great effort is going to win a game before technique ever does.

Fuchs continued: “Just having them buy into that and just believe that. And this is how you play. You play fast, you play hard. You're not going to be perfect. Nobody is. You can't be, that's impossible. But if you're going to play hard all the time, then you’ve got a shot. But if you're sitting there worried about where your foot goes and is that a six-inch step, I don't believe in that anymore.”

Last season Fuchs was a finalist for the Football Scoop Offensive Line Coach of the Year. Buffalo was second in the nation is rushing yards per game and the offensive line only gave up one sack.

He will preach the same style of physical play to the players at Kansas. It may not happen overnight, but they will stress it every day.

“They're not going to be perfect, but you know, you have to play hard,” Fuchs said. “It takes time, but through time you develop that you certainly praise the things that you want to see over and over again. And you kind of discouraged the things you don't want to see. And then through the course of time, they learn that. And hopefully that gets you where you want to be.”