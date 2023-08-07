“Yeah, that's been great, honestly,” said of talking football with his sons. “I get them over for the night practices, and they don't really want to get up too much for the morning ones. They come over and they watch the o-line, and we will talk football and technique and o-line. Pretty excited for Hank. He picked a place and the other two coming up, but that's really nice.”

His oldest Hank received a lot of college interest including the opportunity to be a PWO at Kansas. Last week he gave a verbal commitment to Indiana State. He will be a three-year starter at Free State. The next in line is Jack, who is a sophomore and already stands 6-foot-7. The youngest is Gus who is in seventh grade.

After the press conference he headed back to watch the practice film. The football talk for Fuchs does not stop when he leaves the football complex. When he gets home there are three football players in the house.

When Scott Fuchs walked in the press conference today, he commented it was a busy day. It started with the team’s first practice in full pads, player meetings, then it was Fuchs turn to talk with the media.

Fuchs covered several topics at his press conference today. Here is a look at his answers from the meeting with the media.

What have you seen from the progression of Dominick Puni:

His progression has been exciting to watch. A very talented, strong player, and has a lot of composure. I think he has the ability to play any position we ask him to play. He played center all spring and did a great job. So putting him out there at left tackle, which I think is what he was playing at Central Missouri at the time that he left too, he feels pretty comfortable there too. He can do anything we need him to do. He is a pretty flexible guy, but we like him at left tackle right now.

Talk about the progress of Armaj Reed-Adams since you got here:

That would be a long story, but he really has to done a great job. Losing all the weight, which I think takes a lot of dedication. That's a lot of hard work. He might've been about 380 and he lost all the weight our first year and really worked hard to learn the system. Good athlete, still a big man. I think he's 320 something, but he can move that around pretty well. We feel pretty good about that.

His progression, we've kept him at guard. He jokes with me a little bit about playing tackle every now and then. I said, ‘Well, we are going to keep you at guard. Maybe snap, maybe could you snap a little bit?’ He's done a nice job too.

How much has the OL changed since you arrived:

I don't want to remember those times. I would say, yeah, it was a real struggle to probably get five together. The first year you're praying last year there's no injuries and having guys tough some stuff out, to be quite honest, and they did a good job of that. The depth and the biggest positive to the depth, I guess, is the competition. Iron sharpens iron.

These guys understand that they are in a competition and it's not necessarily for the number two right guard spot. It's for the sixth man. It's the sixth man, it's the seventh man, it's the eighth man. It's not just one spot. So, we're putting the best guy out there. They all understand that. So that competition for that, that's been intense, but it's been really good too.

What have you seen from Calvin Clements:

I think he's done a really good job as a freshman. He came in early and that helped out quite a bit, just understanding what's going on. There's things technically playing lower, getting stronger. He's a very big person though. He'll be a good offensive lineman.

One of my favorite things about him, honestly, he has a lot of composure to himself too. He's never too high, never too low. He understands I'm out here to get better, to work.