Scott Van Pelt with his take on Miles, info from industry source
Late last night Scott Van Pelt from ESPN used a three minute segment to address rumors linking Les Miles to the Kansas job. See what Van Pelt had to say about his thoughts.
Also an industry source talks about the chatter going on with the Kansas job.
To get the latest what we are hearing visit the Wednesday Coaching Search Update
Take advantage of our FREE offer until spring football in April, 2019
Our best deal ever is available to past subscribers and newcomers. To learn more how you can get Jayhawk Slant free until spring football and through the entire basketball season click here