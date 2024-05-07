Cooper has trained Jobe since he was 15 years old. In recent years Cooper has worked some of the best defensive linemen to play high school football in Oklahoma. He trained Xadavien Sims, who signed with Oregon in the 2024 class. He currently works with defensive end Colton Yarbrough, who is the number one ranked player in the 2026 class.

“He's a great kid and he’s really loyal,” Cooper said. “He’s really like a sponge. You know, he's just stays true to the people that are true to him and people that keep you real, which is why Kansas was a great fit.”

On Tuesday morning former Michigan State defensive end Bai Jobe gave the Kansas coaching staff his verbal commitment around 10 a.m. Cooper has worked with Jobe and said the KU program is a good fit.

When it comes to training high school athletes Sean Cooper knows a thing or two about identifying talent. Cooper owns and runs C4 Sports Performance and Fitness and has trained some of the best players to recently come out of Oklahoma.

Jobe was the top-rated player in the 2023 class and was a four-star recruit before signing with Michigan State.

“Number one, his ability is willingness to work, and number two, his ability to block out distractions and go to work,” Cooper said. “Number three, what everybody knew when he came out of high school and what everybody stills know is his twitch. He has explosion and has get off. His initial power separates him from most people in the country.”

Cooper said Jobe’s ability to focus and shut out things going on around him makes him special.

“When he was going through the recruiting process everybody wanted him from Alabama to Georgia,” Cooper said. “I sat there with him all the time and he was in a basketball state tournament senior year, and he shut off football recruiting. He deleted some of his social media because his focus was all about winning state in basketball. When football season came around, he got off all social media. His ability at 16 years old, to block out the noise was as good as anybody I've been around.”

He worked with the KU coaching staff through the recruiting process assisting Jobe.

"I told them last night and this morning, I worked with all of them and they were no BS," Cooper said of the Kansas staff. "They didn't come in and act like car salesman. They were like, 'his is how we do it. This is how it's going to be, and this is what we've done.' There was no trying to really sell you."

The Kansas coaching staff reached out to Jobe shortly after he entered the portal and made him a priority. His first official visit was to Lawrence and the recruiting developed from there.

“You know, it's like family up there,” Jobe said. “I feel like everybody, together, was like family. Even the players, after hanging out with them, you know, everything was like a family. It was good. I had a good time up there.

“The coaches were great, and I really like their scheme, the way they play, and I really think that I can really fit in the scheme.”

Jobe entered the portal at the end of April and now he has his future home at Kansas. He will continue to work out with Cooper and be ready when he reports to KU.

“It feels great, and I like the coaches a lot,” Jobe said. “They were real with me. It feels good to know I'm going to be in good hands.”