On Wednesday night, No. 16 Kansas, with Kevin McCullar, Jr., and Hunter watching from the bench due to minor injuries, was eliminated from the second round of the Big 12 Tournament by Cincinnati, 72-52.

Early on Sunday night, Bill Self will gather with his team to find out where Kansas will begin its NCAA Tournament run, which will start on Thursday or Friday of next week.

