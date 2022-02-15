Self, Agbaji, McCormack, and Harris talk OSU win and more

On Monday night, No. 6 Kansas defeated Oklahoma State, 76-62. After the game, Bill Self, Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack, and Dajuan Harris met with the media.

Kansas Head Coach Bill Self On the game

“Yeah we were bad early, up 13-11 with seven and half minutes left in the first half, then the lid comes off. We play really well, go up 10 at halftime when it should have been 15, and then basically controlled the whole second half, played pretty good, got to 26, and then we didn’t have much killer instinct after that, that was disappointing. You told me a great stat that we were 1-for-17 to end the game, 1-for-17 to end the game and we went for a stretch at their place where we were 0-19, that’s 1-36 in two stretches. Yeah it's awful, missing free throws and everything else, then we quit playing, Jalen missed three layups in the second half and we had some bad turnovers there late, but it was a good win, I thought Jalen was good the second half, I thought CB was pretty good the second half, no question. I thought Ochai, Dajuan, and David were really good the entire game and we didn’t get much production out of our bench. I thought Joe was good the first half and Zach gave us a couple of sound minutes too. All in all, a good win. I would have taken a 14-point win before the game started, but I hate to go into the locker room when it goes from 26-to-14 just because we didn’t finish the game right.”

Self on Ochai Agbaji

“I thought Ocahi played great. The other thing is he got other guys shots just by cutting hard. He gets so much attention, CB gets an uncontested three in the corner that he made. You know the ball stuck the first half, but in the second half, the ball moved more freely. When we move the ball, we are pretty good but when we hold it and try to beat our man one on one without forcing ball movement or we give the defense a chance to break down, we aren’t nearly as effective.”

Self on Dajuan Harris

“Look at his line, he didn’t come out except down the stretch. He gets five assists, one turnover, and two steals, and just controls the game. I thought he was terrific. We have got to get a way to rest him. Bobby’s beat up, so he’s not going to be healthy, possibly for the rest of the year. Remy’s out and Joe’s not a point guard, so we have got to find some way to spell him some minutes. Hopefully, we can get Remy back at some point and time so he can be the guy that does that but I thought he played really solid.”

Self on David McCormack

“I thought he was good, not fair to him Cisse got a couple of dunks in the first half off-ball screens when we didn’t guard it right. That’s not David’s fault, but I thought David defended his position pretty well and he certainly rebounded. The negative is he rebounds the ball, then gets stripped after he rebounds the ball, so those are probably his two turnovers if I’m not mistaken. We’ve got to do a better job with that, but all in all, I thought he played pretty well.”

Self on West Virginia

“Well you’re right we never really played well there. I can’t remember playing well. I can remember us winning ugly, which we would take that and go to the house, we have got to get ready for Huggs and the boys. We will give the guys off two days, get away from basketball. Those starters need to let their bodies rest a little bit.”

Kansas Senior David McCormack On his activity at the end of the first half

“Coach always says we need a post presence and that’s just what I try to bring to the table. If anybody collapses down, I’ll kick out. Dajuan was open, Ochai was open, playing inside out makes the game go a lot easier.”

McCormack on energy being his focus

“Big-time, Coach always says that energy finds the ball. Being active offensively is easier to grab rebounds, getting second-chance shots defensively, get deflections, dive on the floor. Doing whatever I can to just to help the team and put us in a winning position.”

McCormack on being consistently better these last few weeks

“For sure, I think just getting off to better starts. Like I said, second-chance shots, blocking out, getting rebounds to start fast breaks really has been my focus. I think I’ve done a pretty good job at that.”

McCormack on Zach Clemence

“Zach came in and I think within the first 30-45 seconds grabbed three rebounds, two of them offensively. I mean, he made a major impact on the game and I think he’s going to continue to grow as the season goes on."

Kansas Senior Ochai Agbaji On stringing wins together

“It felt good. Kind of a slow start to the first half in the first ten minutes but we closed out the first half well. In the second half, we came out more aggressive and built our lead there. Just having that momentum carry into other games.”

Agbaji on the slow start

“Just kind of a grind. I think things got a little stagnant. They picked up their intensity on the defensive end and we were just giving them easy baskets on their end. That mixture never goes well. The game was too slow, guys were missing shots but we knew we’d wake up at some point.”

Agbaji on how Harris’ scoring changes the game

“A lot of things start going well. Even in the first half, he was being aggressive, hitting threes and looking for his shot. If they’re gonna leave him open for three we want him to shoot that, he’s gonna make it and that works out well for us. Just keeping him aggressive and confident is just going to benefit all the other guys on our team.”

Agbaji on the next step this team can take

“As we approach these final games we are obviously trying to get better in these games leading up to the Big 12 Tournament and the NCAA Tournament. We are leaving it all out there and not leaving the game regretting anything no matter who the opponent is. I think that’s the main thing, not regretting it and going into the game with that mindset.”

Kansas sophomore Dajuan Harris, Jr. On his ability to get steals

“Really, I just use my instincts. Coach tells me to use them all of the time and being smarter; using my hands, I have quick hands so that's what I try to do.

Harris on how his defense fuels offense

“Yeah, I’m little. I’m a little guy so everyone's bigger than me so I have to bring it every game, my best defense. I play defense, get deflections, get steals and they help us out.”

Harris on how it helps having his focus on defense

“If I keep doing that we get more transition baskets. It’s him (Ochai) in transition, and it's Christian so if we keep doing that. J-Wil. So if I keep doing that it’ll lead us somewhere good."

Harris on being able to win comfortably.

“Coach was really mad because we didn’t close out that good. We were up about 20-25 so we have to do a better job at the end of stretches. If we do that, keep sharing the ball, keep playing defense we are gonna be in good shape.:

Harris on how his scoring changes the game

“I give my credit to my teammates but mainly Ochai. He tells me every play to keep being aggressive, ‘If they keep leaving you open just shoot the ball.’ My teammates and my coaches just keep telling me to have confidence in my shot and to just keep shooting it."