Self asked Dickinson to put the team on his back; He did against Arizona

The night before Kansas played Arizona on senior day, the Jayhawks met to watch film at McCarthy Hall as a team. During that meeting, Bill Self had a message for Hunter Dickinson. He called on the senior to lead the Jayhawks over the final month of the season.

“I told him last night in front of the team, you know, you've done a lot of good things since you've been here, but I haven't seen you put a team on your back and carry us over an extended period of time,” Self said postgame.

Dickinson did just that in his last game at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. He tied a career-high of 33 points on 15/23 shooting while chipping in 10 rebounds in an 83-76 win. Kansas relied on Dickinson the entire night for offense, and he delivered with a career performance.

Saturday’s performance is the latest in a strong run for Kansas’ big man. Over the last five games, the same stretch where Self has implemented the “new-season” mindset, Dickinson is averaging 23.2 points and 11 rebounds per game. Dickinson said his increased output can be attributed to increased aggressiveness.

“I just feel like being more aggressive, whether it’s, you know, taking shots or just helping my teammates out more,” Dickinson said. “Being more aggressive, trying to get the ball closer to the basket, scoring more for my team, I feel like that helps them a lot.”

Dickinson is entering the final stretch run in a storied college career. The two-time All-American has tallied well over 2,000 career points and 1,000 rebounds, and he wants to make sure he gives it his all during his last go-around.

“I’m trying to, you know, soak it all in and really try to resonate with it,” Dickinson said. “Just trying to go out with a bang. I’m trying to make sure I don’t leave anything on the table, making sure that, if we go down, we go down swinging.”

Dickinson hunted his shot the entire night. He was no match for either of Arizona’s bigs, with Henri Vesaar not being strong enough or Tobe Awaka being too short to match up with Dickinson. He took the most shots he had taken in a game all season, and he wants that aggressiveness to continue throughout the rest of the year.

“I don’t wanna be playing on my heels anymore,” Dickinson said. “[I’m] trying to be aggressive as much as I can and really try to take charge and help my teammates any way I can.”

Kansas got great contributions outside of Dickinson against Arizona as well, with its senior core delivering in their last time in front of the home fans. Zeke Mayo scored 20, KJ Adams threw down a slew of rim-rocking dunks, and Dajuan Harris dished out nine assists with only one turnover.

Dickinson thinks a team can be successful in March Madness if it has one guy play really great each game. He believes that Kansas has the talent on the roster where anyone can put up that type of performance, but the effort comes first.

“I think we’re talented enough, we were the preseason number one team in the country for a reason,” Dickinson said. “We have the talent, but it’s just a matter of going out there and show it. So I think we’re always about collective efforts.”