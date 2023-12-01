Dajuan Harris has made his presence known for Kansas throughout his career without the need to score in large quantities. The reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year may be asked to do more as a scorer as the Jayhawks get ready to take on Connecticut at home.

“I just think he’s got to look to score,” head coach Bill Self said. “He scored one point against Eastern Illinois and it wasn’t that he turned down a lot of shots, we didn’t do a good job of putting him in a position to take shots.”

Harris’ teammates know that they can help open up good looks for Harris, as Elmarko Jackson knows he could do more to help him get more looks.

“For me, I can set good off-ball screens to free him up to get an open shot,” Jackson said. “Although he doesn’t shoot it often, he’s a really good shooter and I feel like we underestimate that.”

Hunter Dickinson, who has been scoring with ease, wants to do more when he sets ball screens for Harris.

“I think personally for me, setting some better screens for Dajuan will definitely open him up a little bit more,” Dickinson said. “Having his man trail the play will definitely open up some more scoring opportunities for him.”

Dickinson seems to enjoy playing with Harris, who is averaging over six assists per game, but still hopes he’ll look for his shot a little more.

“That's who Juan is,” Dickinson said “Juan’s so unselfish that you know we're trying to tell him to be more selfish but you know that's just the kind of guy he is.”

Harris’ ability to pass is respected by opponents, and Jackson thinks that the respect for him as a passer could open up some opportunities for him as a shooter.

“Juan's a really good passer so I feel like when know sag off too much because of his passing ability it’s going to free up a lot of shots for him.”

Harris showed the ability to knock down those shots when defenders sag off like Jackson mentioned in the Kentucky game, when he hit his first five threes. Dickinson learned that Harris will do what it takes in the right situation.

“I think Juan's smart enough to know that we need him to score,” Dickinson said. “I think he's, noticed that these past couple games. He definitely knew how important it was for him to score vs Kentucky and so I think you know he's a smart enough player that um he'll be aggressive when he needs to and and not try to over-force things”

As the Jayhawks begin December, Self is looking to add Harris’ presence as a scorer to the arsenal, and is looking forward to him making that jump.

“He’s definitely got to be more of a threat, that’s not a secret,” Self said. “He definitely needs to do that.”



