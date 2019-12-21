News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-21 14:28:53 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Self doesn't know the timeline on Marcus Garrett returning

Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
Editor
@JayhawkSlant

No. 1 Kansas (9-2), up by four late on the road against No. 18 Villanova (9-2), suffered a heartbreak loss at the hand of the Wildcats, 56-55 on Saturday afternoon.“We were just trying to get Dot (...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}