The Kansas Jayhawks managed to pull out the win over Eastern Illinois, but there were some definite problems as the Jayhawks struggled in the second half. Perhaps the most glaring negative stat for Kansas was the fact that they were outrebounded 36-33.

Hunter Dickinson had 13 rebounds for Kansas, and outside of him, there was not a Jayhawk to reach four.

“Well we haven’t rebounded the ball yet this year except for Hunter,” head coach Bill Self said. “We’re a very poor offensive rebounding team. We’re getting well less than 30% of our misses back. Tonight we actually did better, believe it or not, than we have been on the offensive glass.”

The Jayhawks grabbed nine offensive rebounds on 28 misses tonight. Conversely, the Panthers missed 36 shots, but the Jayhawks pulled in 24 of those misses. The defensive rebounding is where Self’s concern lies.

“Defensively is where it’s a struggle,” Self said. “If Kevin [McCullar] doesn’t get it and Hunter doesn’t get it, I don’t know who gets it.”

McCullar has had two triple doubles this season, meaning that he is more than capable of getting on the glass. With Dickinson and McCullar averaging 12.7 and 7.3 rebounds a game respectively, they lead the team, with KJ Adams’ 3.4 rebounds a game coming in third place.

“To be real honest with you, KJ, Hunter and Kevin need to get them… Just to call it like it is,” Self said. “Hunter’s been getting them, but those are the guys that need to get them.”

Adams, despite playing the center position last year, was not a big presence on the defensive glass last season, as a lot of his energy went toward making sure the guy he was guarding was not getting the rebounds.

For example, last season Oscar Tshiebwe averaged 5.8 offensive rebounds a game for Kentucky. When Adams guarded him, Tshiebwe had just two offensive boards, which was tied for the least amount he got all year.

This year, he is having to change the way he thinks about rebounding, as he has smaller, and less capable rebounders than he did last year.

Self called it a “pretty good strategy when you have J-Will and Kevin to clean up, and Gradey [Dick] who’s 6’8,”

“We don’t have that as much this year,” Self said. “KJ’s got to be a guy that hit and then release and go get. I think too many times he’s wanting somebody else to get it when he does a good job blocking off. He’s not blocking off the best rebounder per se, like he did last year, he’s got to be able to hit and go get.”

Dickinson had a good night rebounding the ball, but still feels like he could have done more. He also mentioned that Self preaches that everyone, regardless of position, needs to rebound.

“Coach emphasizes all five rebound, but I think myself, doing a better job getting up there and trying to help the guys out as much as I can,” Dickinson said. “I think I could’ve gotten more rebounds out there tonight.”

The Jayhawks do not have a lot of skilled rebounders, and Self is hoping to find a way for his team to lock in on that aspect of the game as they go forward with the season.

“KJ’s historically been a better offensive rebounder than defensive, and Dajuan is not getting any clean-ups and Elmarko doesn’t get any,” Self said. “So it’s not a great rebounding team.”



