The No. 13-seeded Samford Bulldogs present a unique test for the No. 4-seeded Jayhawks in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs rank No. 7 in the nation in three-point field goal percentage at 39.3% from deep. With 9.9 three-pointers per game, Samford can threaten Kansas.

Head coach Bill Self recognized Samford’s three-point success right away when looking at the Bulldogs.

“On paper looking at it.. I’d say it’s an extremely difficult matchup.”

It is obvious that the Jayhawks would have liked to avoid a team like Samford, as they have struggled to defend the three-point line all season. Losses to BYU and West Virginia stick out to Kansas fans, and Samford has the capability to put on a similar performance.

“What have we labored with the most this year?” Self said. “It’s teams that shoot a ton of threes and we have a hard time making up the difference.”

The Bulldogs can flat-out score the ball, and have proven that in many cases. The most extreme case of this was their 134-96 win over VMI on Jan. 13.

“They’ve hung over 100 five times this year,” Self said. I don’t know that we’ve scored 90 five times this year. Of course, I know the competition in some of those games is different, but they can score.”

The Kansas players are looking forward to the next few days as they prepare to face Stamford. KJ Adams knows that his teammates on the scout team will enjoy it.

“I think the scout team's more excited than anybody,” Adams said. “They get to shoot threes all day. Just having a good scout team like that can shoot threes, it helps us a lot, but just learning how to take away a three-point line and just trying to mix and match and guard the whole arc.”

One of the Samford players that the scout team will be impersonating is Rylan Jones, who has made 55 three-pointers on the season, which leads the team. While he does not shoot the best percentage on the team, he is the one leading the pack from deep. The Logan, Utah native will also be playing in his home state.

Jones is only the Bulldogs’ fifth-leading scorer, as there are scorers all around. Even though he is the biggest threat from three-point range, there are three other Bulldogs who have taken a minimum of 86 attempts.

“It's just going to start with getting stops on the three-point line because we know that they're going to shoot a lot of threes and we get that taken care of and come ready to play defense,” Dajuan Harris said.

Samford head coach Bucky McMillan has the respect of Self, and looks forward to the matchup between the two programs.

“Yeah, he's done a great job and they let it fly,” Self said. “So I know one thing, he gives his kids confidence.”