The Big 12 Conference has continued to be a gauntlet for everyone involved with the addition of four new teams. While the additions have brought more quality teams into the league, the scheduling has taken a major hit, as now teams do not always get to play each other twice, creating some disparity in the difficulty of each team’s conference schedule.

For instance, the Jayhawks will not get a chance in the regular season to avenge their road loss to Iowa State on Saturday, which Dajuan Harris wishes could happen.

“Especially the teams we lost to,” Harris said on whether he would want to play everyone twice like the old schedule was set up. “We would like that, but you know, we can’t get those games back, so we just have to come in tomorrow and try to get that win and go on from there.”

One of the biggest questions coming into the new era of the Big 12 was how will the schedule benefit different teams. Head coach Bill Self guided Kansas toward 13 straight regular season titles in the conference across multiple eras, but seems to think the ones that had everyone playing each other home-and-home mean more.

“It feels less like a league race to me, knowing that some teams in your league you may not play until March and you only play them once and some teams you play twice,” Self said. “That’s the way it is in every league in the country. Now does that take away from the significance of anything? No it does not at all. I’m talking about from my standpoint, knowing that you line up and you play everybody twice feels more like everybody gets the same opportunities.”

As Kansas has started a mediocre 4-3 in the conference, Self knows that even though the Jayhawks have come from behind in the standings before will be tougher than normal, a .

“This year will be harder because our schedule is tougher than a lot of team’s schedules in the second half,” Self said. “We’ve got to go steal one or two. That may be something that will be a long shot.”

While Self looks at the balanced schedule more positively than the unbalanced schedule, he knows that he benefited from it in the early years of his Kansas tenure.

“You also got to understand my first several years here we did play a similar unbalanced league,” Self said. “It felt a little different because you knew exactly who you were playing each year. You knew exactly how many times you were going to play someone of that year. Teams could benefit as we did back then by not playing Texas when they had Lamarcus Aldridge or not playing OU when they had Blake Griffin”

While the schedule can benefit or harm teams, Self is not a big fan of playing Oklahoma State with very limited time in between the games. While he can still find positives, it is a turnaround that he would prefer not to have.

“I don’t like them,” Self said. “I think it’s a little quick on the turnaround, but there are some positives to it too for both teams. You only have to scout the three games in between as opposed to scouting the seven teams in between.”



