When the Kansas athletic director job opened up Jeff Long wanted to get a closer look at Lawrence right away. On Wednesday Long was introduced as the new AD at KU, admitted he got in his car and headed to take a sneak peek at what Kansas could offer. “When the job opened, I jumped in my car and I drove up here to Lawrence,” he said. “You know, I had been here with Oklahoma and I had been here with Arkansas, but when you come in and out for an athletic event, you really don't get to know the town. So I told my wife, I was going to take a ride.” Long wasn’t scoping out facilities or as much to do with athletics as he was getting a look at the surrounding area. “I just spent a day driving around, walking around anonymously, going down the main street and having a cup of coffee,” he said. “I just took the opportunity to really try to get to know the place, because for me and my wife at this point, you know, we are empty-nesters, so our next spot needed to be a place that we could both be very happy as a couple, and I was overwhelmed and really excited about Lawrence.”

Girod, Long confident about FBI investigation into college basketball

Both Dr. Doug Girod and Long appeared confident the university will come out okay through the current FBI investigation into college basketball. “I am going to say this first… I'm very confident that Kansas, we're going to work through this process, and we're going to be just fine,” Long said. “I think that was something I certainly considered as I decided to take the job, so you know, I'm very confident that we're going to work through this.” There was a clause put in Long’s contract that would extend and protect him if something were to happen. That wasn’t something Long asked for, it was started by Girod and those involved in the talks before signing. “I would add that that language was ours, in discussion with our consultant, and knowing, of course, that that story is out there,” Girod said. “We wanted to demonstrate our confidence in where we were with this and our ability to work through this, and our belief that we are not at risk in this. That was not at his request. It was a way to reassure him that we are confident, as well, about where we are.”

Self helped recruit Long to Kansas