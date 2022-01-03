Self hopes Remy can practice today; Mitch moves into the starting lineup

“Jalen Wilson is better than 0-for-5 from three,” he added. “He didn’t play particularly well. David, obviously, didn’t play well. You count on Lightfoot to go 7-for-7 and Coleman-Lands to go 7-for-9 and make five 3’s. That’s pretty impressive, so 14-for-16 those two. It’s actually very encouraging moving forward.”

“You look at it,” said Self on Saturday evening. “The last game our starters were fantastic. The worst a starter did last game was +28 if I’m not mistaken. Today, as good as our starters were, they were almost at four today. Worst game of the year by far for Och and CB, and I’m not saying that they played awful, I’m not saying that, but production-wise. We didn’t score, we didn’t shoot it well, we didn’t play with as much energy. Juan, to me, that’s about as stale as I’ve seen him. To me, he made a couple of really poor decisions late–he’s better than that.

Lightfoot, in 21 minutes of action, scored 14 points, pulled down four rebounds, and dished out one assist. Against George Mason, Lightfoot was perfect from the field (7-of-7) and was a presence in the paint during his time on the court.

Coleman-Lands, in 24 minutes of action, scored 20 points, pulled down two rebounds, dished out three assists, and was credited with two blocks. Offensively, he hit 7-of-9 field goals, 5-of-7 shots from behind the arc, and was 1-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Kansas, without question, looked like a completely different team, and for all of the wrong reasons, against George Mason on Saturday. With Martin out of the lineup, the Jayhawks did just enough to hold off the Patriots, 76-67 inside of Allen Fieldhouse.

“With Bobby being out and, obviously, Remy being laid up, I didn’t think we looked near as quick on Saturday, as what we had in prior games.”

“Not great,” said Self when asked about Remy Martin on Monday morning. “Unfortunately, we only practiced for 30 minutes yesterday and he couldn’t go. Today will probably determine a lot if he’s able to play tomorrow. We’re all hopeful that he is, because I think when you play against an athletic, fast team, especially against one that’s so good in transition, we need as much quickness as we can have out there.

Not long after No. 6 Kansas defeated George Mason, 76-67, Self said he hoped Martin would be able to loosen up the knee on Sunday and return to practice at full speed on Monday. However, according to Self, who met with the media on Monday morning, his initial plan didn’t play out as expected.

Remy Martin, the 6-foot-0, 175-pound guard from Chatsworth, Calif., was held out of the George Mason game on Saturday with what was described as a “minor” knee injury, which took place against Nevada last week.

The final stats against George Mason weren’t as encouraging as Self would have hoped, especially when you consider how his starters have performed for much of the season.

David McCormack scored just one point and pulled just down four rebounds on Saturday. Christian Braun, who was just 3-of-12 from the field, 2-of-6 from behind the arc, and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line, finished with 14 points and three rebounds.

Dajuan Harris went for four points, one rebound, three assists, two turnovers, and three steals, while Ochai Agbaji tallied 11 points and seven rebounds in 36 minutes of action. Jalen Wilson, who started in place of Remy Martin, scored eight points and pulled down seven rebounds in 25 minutes of action.

Still, against George Mason, Wilson shot just 3-of-9 from the field and was 0-of-5 from behind the arc.

Whether or not Martin can play on Tuesday night, Self has decided to make a change to his rotation. This time around, Lightfoot will start in place of McCormack when Kansas and Oklahoma State take the court at 8:00.

“Well, Mitch is going to start,” said Self. “So, from a big picture standpoint, you'd think we can get 20 points and 12 rebounds out of that spot, something like that. The biggest thing that bothers me is in the game against George Mason, two big guys combined for one defensive rebound. I mean, Ochai and CB should not be our leading rebounders, even though it's nice when you have wings that can go get it. But Mitch got one and that was it the other day.

“Of course, David got four offensive rebounds, but we got to control the defensive glass better,” he added. “And I don't think our big guys have to score a ton. I think they have to be efficient when they get touches. And I think Mitch has been more efficient when he has gotten touches. Well, Mitch ain't going to get seven shots every game, but whatever he gets, if he positions himself right and we do a good job, I think he can put himself in position to be a good scorer for us. And I think the same thing with David, but this maybe will give David a chance to watch from the bench to start out and hopefully perform better when he gets in there.”

It’s safe to say that the start of the season hasn’t played out how McCormack, the 6-foot-10, 250-pound forward from Norfolk, Va., expected it to play out when the season first kickoff back in November. Currently, he’s averaging just 8.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Self, on Monday, asked if it was a hard decision to replace McCormack with Lightfoot for the time being?

“You guys think decisions like that are harder than what I do,” said Self. “I think the harder decision is who you have in at the end of the game, rather than who you have in to start the game. This is how we should look at basketball in my opinion. In the first five minutes of the game, you can make mistakes, you can do whatever, but there's plenty of time to recover. In the last five minutes of the game, everything's magnified because there's no time to recover. And so, who you start, you guys think is a bigger deal than I do. But I do think there's something that guys get a rhythm and certainly kind of know what to expect when they are out there or when they're not out there.

“But we're going to try something different because let's just call it like it is,” he added. “I love David McCormack. We will not be a terrific team this year, unless he performs well. That's the bottom line. We got to do some things to help him perform better. That's it. It's not punishment. We got to do some things to help him perform better, and it hasn't really worked of late. And Mitch has been so good with energy off the bench and playing well off the bench. I don't know if that's best for us to put him in a different role, but I think it's something that's worth trying because we haven't really got off to great starts with our five position.”

By no means is Self giving up on McCormack. Replacing him in the starting lineup isn’t what this decision is about. Last season, McCormack averaged 13.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. During Big 12 play, his numbers were even more impressive.

Self, it would appear, is making this move because, at this time, it's best for the team and it will allow McCormack the opportunity to gain some confidence while coming off the bench.

Self is fully aware of how important McCormack is to this team.

“We bet on David all along,” said Self. “We bet on David for the last ... He started for us as a freshman after Udoka Azubuike went down. So, David, we bet on him all last year and he ends up averaging about 16 and 9 the last half of the Big 12 season, so we're not giving up on that. But I do know this, when he's good, he's better than anybody else when they're good. Okay? But when he's laboring a little bit, I do think those other guys are good enough, they can give us some more production.”